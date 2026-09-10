What to Watch for From All 13 Jaguars Entering Contract Years in 2026

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- With the Jacksonville Jaguars 2026 season just three days away from kicking off, it is time to take a final look at which Jaguars are set to enter pivotal contract seasons.

So, which Jaguars will be entering a contract year when Week 1 vs. the Cleveland Browns kicks off, and what will we have to look for from each impending free agent before then?

Parker Washington

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) stands on the field during pregame warmups against the New York Jets at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Parker Washington's contract situation is the biggest one to watch on the entire roster entering 2026. Jaguars' brass and Washington have each talked positively about contract talks in recent weeks, with Washington saying from the locker room on Wednesday that both sides want him in Jacksonville. The longer he goes unsigned, however, the pricer his contract is likely to get. Chances are it isn't exactly cheap now, but all signs point to Washington having a big season.

Arik Armstead

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead (91) is introduced before an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of the best pass-rushers ln the roster, Arik Armstead caught fire last season before a hand injury seemed to slow him down over the final stretch of the season. He provides the Jaguars the best mix of size and explosiveness as an interior pass-rusher, though it could be hard to see the Jaguars commit big money moving forward considering Armstead's age and his role in the run defense. That is unless Armstead has a massive season, of course.

Antonio Johnson

Jacksonville Jaguars Safety Antonio Johnson (6) jogs off the field during the Jacksonville Jaguars 10th day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, August 9, 2026. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Maybe the biggest name on this list to watch outside of Parker Washington, there is a real chance that Antonio Johnson is able to play his way into big money this season. Johnson is set to play a full-time role in Anthony Campanile's defense this year after serving as mostly the No. 3 safety a year ago, and his transition to a bigger role on the unit could very well prove to be the unit's X-Factor. If Johnson has a big year in such a key role, it is hard to see the Jaguars letting him leave.

DaVon Hamilton

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Davon Hamilton (52) is interviewed after Day 11 of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I am not sure I will ever be able to envision DaVon Hamilton playing for another team; he has quietly become one of the stalwarts of the franchise, and it still feels like we are in his peak. Even with the Jaguars using a third-round pick on Albert Regis in April, Hamilton just feels like a player who is too important to what the Jaguars do on run defense to let him leave.

Ezra Cleveland

Jacksonville Jaguars Offensive Lineman Ezra Cleveland (76) warms us with Jacksonville Jaguars Offensive Lineman Emmanuel Pregnon (75) during the Jacksonville Jaguars 14th session of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla., Monday, August 17, 2026. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This one is interesting. All logic indicates that the Jaguars should likely let Ezra Cleveland walk after this season, but whether they actually will should depend on how much faith they have in former third-round pick Wyatt Milum. If they think Milum, or even Jonah Monheim, can take over the starting role, then Cleveland should move on. But if not ...

Ventrell Miller

Aug 21, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) warms up before the start of the preseason game against the Carolina Panthers at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ventrell Miller, like Devin Lloyd a year ago, could help us find out just how much the Jaguars value the linebacker spot. He seems due to be a starter and even have a good season, but it remains to be seen what a linebacker can do for this defense to get a new deal if Lloyd's performance a year ago did not warrant one.

Matt Dickerson

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Matt Dickerson (93) practices during the third day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, June 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest risers on the Jaguars' roster over the last two seasons has been defensive tackle Matt Dickerson. He started last year on the practice squad before eventually becoming active and, at one point, starting the game's due to his strong ability against the run. He has seemingly earned an even bigger role since then, and I think another strong year from him as a run defender could get the Jaguars to bring him back into the fold next offseason.

Daniel Faalele

Jacksonville Jaguars guard Wyatt Milum (64) and guard Daniel Faalele (68) lead the team on the field before an NFL preseason football matchup at EverBank Stadum on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars traded the New York Giants a sixth-round pick for backup guard Daniel Faalele a month ago, and it is tough to see him getting many snaps unless the Jaguars start to have some legit injury issues up front. I think it is more likely that Faalele spends the year as a backup and signs elsewhere in free agency next season, giving the Jaguars a chance to potentially recoup a pick via the compensatory draft pick formula.

Christian Braswell

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Christian Braswell (21) runs out of the tunnel while being introduced before the game against the Carolina Panthers at EverBank Stadium in the second preseason game on Friday night, August 21, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jaguars veteran cornerback Christian Braswell was able to make the team's 53-man roster once again in large part due to his value on special teams. The team also trusts him to provide depth as both an outside and a slot cornerback, but the difference in special teams experience seemed to decide the training camp battle between Braswell and Jabbar Muhammad. For Braswell to get another deal with the team, he might need to start establishing himself a bit beyond special teams to ensure the Jaguars do not try to replace him with a cheaper special teams option.

Quintin Morris

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Quintin Morris (80) runs the ball during the fifth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Today marked the first full‑pads practice. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Quintin Morris is set to be the Jaguars' No. 4 tight end this season after spending time as tight end and special teams depth a year ago. Morris made a real impact last season, though the Jaguars did draft Nate Boerkircher and Tanner Koziol in the second- and fifth-round of April's NFL Draft. Boerkircher and Koziol look like the clear No. 2 and No. 3 tight ends on the depth chart entering Week 1 , which likely means that Morris will once again have to try to shine on special teams when it comes to carving out a role with the team.

Ameer Abdullah

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Ameer Abdullah (43) catches a pass after Day 15 of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ameer Abdullah was certainly seen as a long-shot to make the Jaguars' roster when they added him following the 2026 NFL Draft, but the veteran running back has taken the opportunity and run with it since training camp kicked off. Abdullah flashed frequently over the summer's practices and in the preseason, and he is now due to play a real role on the offense with LeQuint Allen sidelined. If Abdullah can prove to be a veteran glue guy who still has enough to offer on offense, he could come back as the RB4 next season.

Jahlani Tavai

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Jahlani Tavai (32) stands up the sled during the Jacksonville Jaguars 10th day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, August 9, 2026. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars added Jahlani Tavai to the roster after sustaining some early training camp injuries at the linebacker position, and his experience, versatility, and special teams value helped him earn a spot on the 53-man roster. It is hard to see Tavai playing many snaps on defense as long as Foyesade Oluokun is in the picture, which means Tavai will likely have to show out as a special teamer to get brought back next year, but we saw Matt Dickerson and Quintin Morris get brought back for second seasons in similar situations a year ago.

Sam Mustipher

Jacksonville Jaguars Center Robert Hainsey (73) and Jacksonville Jaguars Offensive Lineman Sam Mustipher (69) run a drill during the Jacksonville Jaguars 14th session of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla., Monday, August 17, 2026. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sam Mustipher was placed on injured reserve when the Jaguars cut down their roster to 53 players, so he will miss this season and then become a free agent in March without having played in a regular-season game for the team.