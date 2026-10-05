Jaguars Stock Report: Bhayshul Tuten Keeps Rising After Week 4 Win Over Bengals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have plenty of things going their way.

After their impressive Week 4 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on the road, the Jaguars improved to 3-1 and continue to sit at the very top of the AFC South. But which Jaguars are seeing their stock rise after the 22-17 win, and whose stocks are slipping a bit? We break it down below.

Stock Up: RB Bhayshul Tuten

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) hands off to running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 4 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. The Bengals fell to 2-2 on the season with a 22-17 loss at home. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It sure feels like the Jaguars are going to get a massive game from Bhayshul Tuten soon. Tuten has looked like he has improved with every week and every carry over the first month of the season, and the Jaguars are getting everything that they could have hoped from the second-year back who is in his first year as the Jaguars' top back. Tuten has reached at least 65 yards rushing in every single game, and this week he rushed for another 73 yards while having two touchdowns called back, including a 44-yard run.

Tuten ranks top-11 in rushing yards over expectation, EPA/Rush, success rate, and yards after contact per carry. He has been a legit weapon and workhorse for the Jaguars, and his time as the Jaguars' No. 1 running back should only be expanded in the weeks and months to come over the course of the rest of the season.

Stock Up: DL Arik Armstead

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead (91) is introduced before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Browns 34-10. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Arik Armstead was simply all over the place for the Jaguars on Sunday. He recorded six pressures to lead the team, giving him his fourth game as a Jaguars defender with at least six pressures. He was a force all game long, and he put together the kind of pass-rushing performance the Jaguars have needed to see from their defensive tackle room all season.

Only four defensive tackles have produced more pressures in a single game this season than Armstead did on Sunday: Gervon Dexter, Jonathan Allen, Jeffery Simmons, and Alim McNeil. That is good company to be in, and it is fair to say that he has turned a corner with six pressures over the last two weeks. The Jaguars needed him to step his game up, and he has.

Stock Up: TE Brenton Strange

Aug 13, 2026; Metairie, LA, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) against the New Orleans Saints during a joint scrimmage during at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars started to point their offense in the direction of Brenton Strange , and he made them look smart for doing so. Strange set a career high in receiving yards with 95 and he could have had another 30+ yards and a touchdown added to those totals if Trevor Lawrence did not miss an open pass to the Jaguars' talented pass-catcher. Strange was truly a game-changer for the Jaguars on Sunday, and he bailed them out more than a few times on critical downs.

Strange was not a big part of the passing game for the first few weeks of the season, but Jacksonville knew they had a mismatch on their hands against the Bengals' linebackers and safeties. Strange dominated the Bengals' defense before and after the catch and had the highest yards per route (4.5) of any tight end in the NFL in Week 4 ahead of Monday Night Football. Not a bad day at the office.

Stock Down: OT Anton Harrison

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Anton Harrison (77) straps on his helmet during the sixth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It has been a stop-and-go start for the Jaguars and left tackle Anton Harrison at the start of the 2026 season. He had a stellar performance in Week 1, struggled in Week 2, rebounded with another stellar day in Week 3, and then took another step backward in Week 4 against the Bengals. Harrison was credited with five pressures to lead the Jaguars' offensive line, and it is a bit worrisome that he had his second tough day against a good defensive front this season.

Stock Down: DE Bryan Thomas Jr.

Sep 27, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Bryan Thomas Jr. (57) warms up before a game against the New England Patriots at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rookie defensive end Bryan Thomas Jr. played more snaps than veteran defensive end Danny Striggow Sunday, likely because the Jaguars wanted Thomas on the field more on passing downs. With that said, Thomas was the only Jaguars defensive lineman to rush the passer at least 10 times and not record a pressure. Thomas' value to the Jaguars is as a pass-rusher, but he got blanked on Sunday while the rest of the line got after Joe Burrow.

Stock Down: CB Montaric Brown

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown (1) tosses the ball back before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Browns 34-10. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The injuries in the secondary are certainly concerning moving forward. That starts with starting cornerback Montaric Brown, who missed the game with a hamstring injury. It remains to be seen what Brown's status is moving forward, but he is now dealing with injuries while Travis Hunter and Jarrian Jones continue to impress. Brown needs a big performance or two to get back his spot as a starting corner, but the timing does not appear to be on his side.