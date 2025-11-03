Inside Trevor Lawrence's Flu Game Win vs. Raiders
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was up all Saturday night and Sunday morning sick, but it didn't matter as his two rushing scores led the way for the Jaguars in a 30-29 overtime win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
Watch what Lawrence had to say below
For a partial transcript of Lawrence's comments, read below.
On how he felt playing through an illness?
Trevor Lawrence: "Yeah, I’ve felt better, for sure. Feel a little bit better after getting the win, though. That was a fun one, so definitely going to feel a little bit better on this plane ride back, but it will be nice to rest up and get off my feet for a little bit."
Q: On how the team felt heading into the locker room at halftime with momentum
Lawrence: "Yeah. I mean, it was huge, and you look at the end of the game and how big those three points were. So, it was huge. I think offensively, we were moving the ball, but we weren't getting any points. So, to be able to get a field goal there before the half and something kind of go our way and give us a little momentum, it was great. And then I think in the second half, obviously, we made some adjustments, and we just played a lot cleaner offensively."
Q: On if there was a possibility that he would not play?
Lawrence: "I didn't really take myself there. I was like, ‘It's going to have to be really, really bad to not play.’ So, I didn't really give myself that option. Thankfully, I was feeling a little bit better by the time the game rolled around. It would have taken a lot to keep me out of it. So, it was all good."
Q: On the message that was sent to help rally the team back?
Lawrence: "Yeah, I just think, you know, the complimentary aspect of our team feeding off one another and having each other's backs. The first half, we didn't score really any points offensively, the defense held them to six. Then in the second half, we had to score more. I think we scored on our last four or five drives. So, I think that's where you're seeing our team grow. There's a lot of things that we still got to improve on, that we can do better. But, I mean, at the end of the day, you know we just won the game. Find a way to win, and we were able to do that. And obviously, crazy ending there, but found a way.”
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to talk about Lawrence's comments after the Raiders win.
Please let us know your thoughts on Lawrence's comments after the Raiders' win when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.