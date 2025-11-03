Jaguar Report

Inside Trevor Lawrence's Flu Game Win vs. Raiders

Watch what Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence had to say after the win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

John Shipley

Trevor Lawrence
Trevor Lawrence / Darrell Craig Harris, On SI
In this story:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was up all Saturday night and Sunday morning sick, but it didn't matter as his two rushing scores led the way for the Jaguars in a 30-29 overtime win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Watch what Lawrence had to say below

For a partial transcript of Lawrence's comments, read below.

On how he felt playing through an illness?

Trevor Lawrence: "Yeah, I’ve felt better, for sure. Feel a little bit better after getting the win, though. That was a fun one, so definitely going to feel a little bit better on this plane ride back, but it will be nice to rest up and get off my feet for a little bit."

Q: On how the team felt heading into the locker room at halftime with momentum

Lawrence: "Yeah. I mean, it was huge, and you look at the end of the game and how big those three points were. So, it was huge. I think offensively, we were moving the ball, but we weren't getting any points. So, to be able to get a field goal there before the half and something kind of go our way and give us a little momentum, it was great. And then I think in the second half, obviously, we made some adjustments, and we just played a lot cleaner offensively."

NF
Nov 2, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) runs the ball during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Q: On if there was a possibility that he would not play?

Lawrence: "I didn't really take myself there. I was like, ‘It's going to have to be really, really bad to not play.’ So, I didn't really give myself that option. Thankfully, I was feeling a little bit better by the time the game rolled around. It would have taken a lot to keep me out of it. So, it was all good."

Q: On the message that was sent to help rally the team back?

NF
Nov 2, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) scores a touchdown during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Lawrence: "Yeah, I just think, you know, the complimentary aspect of our team feeding off one another and having each other's backs. The first half, we didn't score really any points offensively, the defense held them to six. Then in the second half, we had to score more. I think we scored on our last four or five drives. So, I think that's where you're seeing our team grow. There's a lot of things that we still got to improve on, that we can do better. But, I mean, at the end of the day, you know we just won the game. Find a way to win, and we were able to do that. And obviously, crazy ending there, but found a way.”

feed

Published
John Shipley
JOHN SHIPLEY

John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.