JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- November has been ... a busy month for the Jacksonville Jaguars, to say the least.

The Jaguars are in the middle of a three-game winning streak since returning from the bye week, putting them at 7-2 and in firm lead of the AFC South. Then there was the trade deadline, with the Jaguars making blockbuster trades for defensive tackle Jordan Davis and safety Jessie Bates III, as well as adding defensive tackle Davon Godchaux.

The Jaguars' big moves saw them send over five draft picks (one first, two seconds, a fifth, and a sixth) over the next three drafts , and it also created some clear long-term implications. In the midst of all this, the Jaguars also reportedly created over $3 million in cap space by converting some of linebacker Foyesade Oluojun's salary into signing bonus.

The #Jaguars converted $3.85M of LB Foyesade Oluokun's 2026 salary into signing bonus last week, adding an additional void year, creating $3.08M of cap space.



Cap Hit (Dead Cap)

2026: $14M ($27.6M)

2027: $16.6M ($10.5M)

2028: $2.86M (void) — Spotrac (@spotrac) November 19, 2026

Why would the Jaguars create cap space after the trades, and what could it mean about potential long-term plans for the Jaguars' front office? We take a few guesses below.

Extensions and 2027 Planning

The Jaguars will have quite a few big decisions to make for 2027 and beyond once the 2026 season is over, though it is clear where the Jaguars' focus is right now. With that in mind, this offseason could see potentially even more movement for the Jaguars than last offseason, when they had starters leave in free agency like Travis Etienne, Devin Lloyd, and Greg Newsome.

The Jaguars again have several big names in contract years, including Bates, star wide receiver Parker Washington, and other starters like Antonio Johnson, Ventrell Miller, Arik Armstead, Ezra Cleveland, and more. With the way the Jaguars' cap situation looks for next year as of today, the Jaguars are going to likely have a similar offseason in 2027 that they did in 2026, which means limited to no activity in free agency and having to see a few players leave.

Due to the Jaguars being unlikely to be players in free agency, the only real reasons for the Jaguars to create cap space up until March is to provide flexibility for future moves, such as trades, or for extensions. With the trade deadline now over, the Jaguars' only real focus cap wise should be working on any potential deals.

The most obvious one would be for Parker Washington, who had contract talks with the Jaguars over the course of the 2025 offseason. It is clear both sides are interested in making a deal happen, and Washington could also be a strong candidate to be franchise tagged in the event that he does not get a new contract. It would make more sense for the Jaguars to sign a deal with him, of course, and the Jaguars have signed players to deals late in the season before under this regime.

Then there is Bates. It makes little sense for the Jaguars to make movement on a Bates deal now, even if the most likely scenario in trading for him was always for him to end up like Jakobi Meyers a year ago. The Jaguars traded for Meyers on Nov. 4 last season before signing him to a contract extension on Dec.18, six games into his tenure with the Jaguars. This timeline would make a lot of sense for Bates and the Jaguars a year later.

The Jaguars opening up cap space after the trades is likely to give themselves some breathing room more than anything else; according to OverTheCap, they now have over $6.33 million in cap for this season and are just under $21M in the red for 2027. Moves will have to be made, players will have to be signed, and the next few months should be just as busy off the field as it is on it.