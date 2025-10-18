Jaguars' Travis Hunter Has Life-Altering Moment
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars rookie star Travis Hunter has seen his life change in a big way in 2025.
A Heisman Trophy-winner in his final season at Colorado, Hunter was drafted by the Jaguars at No. 2 overall in April and has since been married and become a father. And last weekend, Hunter hit another milestone as he was baptized ahead of the Jaguars' Week 6 contest vs. the Seattle Seahawks.
Hunter on Baptism
Hunter was asked after the Jaguars' 20-12 loss why he opted to get baptized, and he had a clear and direct response.
“It’s Sunday. It’s God’s day. I’ve been planning to go get baptized for a minute. I changed my life over to become a better man," Hunter said.
"It means a lot. I’m becoming a better man and leaving my old self and starting a new chapter.”
Hunter has been himself every step of the way since becoming drafted by the Jaguars, even with the scrutiny that comes with his high profile. The criticism even followed Hunter after his baptism, though he has seen his fair share of defenders as well.
Asked this week in London about what kind of person he wants to be after being baptized, Hunter made it clear how he envisions his life changing after the latest major life event.
“The kind of person I know I will be. Just respectful, kind, always loyal to my people and just being upfront and being straightforward. Just being a family person, being the same person. Really just being happy, not negative and just being a better person," Hunter said.
Now, Hunter and the Jaguars will turn their attention to the Los Angeles Rams with hopes of improving to 5-2 on the season.
“Man, he's been fun to be around. Unique personality and just the energy he brings to the team. So just trying to—as far as like his mindset and his attitude, I think he doesn't need much help," Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said this week. "I think he goes about things the right way. He wants to get better, he wants to learn but as far as just like the football side of it, the mental part, just because I've seen a lot of ball at this point now and I'm throwing to him and we have to be on the same page."
