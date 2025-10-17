Why Travis Hunter Will Hit Key Milestone vs. Rams
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Through the first six games of Travis Hunter's NFL career, he has done a lot of impressive things and has already proven it is possible to contribute on both sides of the ball.
But there is one glaring thing that has evaded the Jacksonville Jaguars' top pick: the end zone. Other pieces like Hunter Long and Tim Patrick have scored this year for the Jaguars; so has fellow rookie Bhayshul Tuten. But so far, Hunter has failed to score a touchdown.
Hunter's Touchdowns
To Hunter's credit, he has been patient and mature as he has waited for his breakout offensive performance. He has made big plays for the Jaguars in key spots, but he has yet to take over a game and, most importantly, yet to score.
“It is very important for me to be patient. Just got to let the game come to me, coach is trying to dial up a couple things for me and I just got to continue to just work and just having the guys trust me because I'm doing my job every time. So, I’ve just got to continue to do my job," Hunter said this week from London.
It is because of that patience that Hunter's streak of scoreless games should finally come to an end. The Jaguars know that for their stalling passing game, Hunter is an electric weapon who can provide the spark they have been missing. Head coach Liam Coen openly acknowledged the need to get Hunter going this week.
“Yeah, I think it's obviously, scheming him open is part of it, number one. It is my job, ultimately. Our job as an offensive staff to make sure we're putting him in the progression and putting him in the position to be number one a little bit more often in some ways," Coen said.
"And then when he is the primary, we’ve got to throw and catch. We’ve got to make sure that we identify it, find him, be able to be at the right spot at the right time—we just had this conversation. So, I think it's a combination of a lot of those things that ultimately can all be controlled. We can't always say the ball's going to get thrown to one person based on any play unless it's just they're spitting it to them and giving them a ball in hand touch."
