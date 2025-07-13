Who is Jaguars' Most Likely MVP Candidate?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have never had an NFL MVP of their own; in fact, they have never even really had a candidate for the award.
Could that change in 2025? It feels unlikely considering the Jaguars' current standing in the AFC entering the first year of their new head coach Liam Coen. But, never say never in sports and especially in Duval.
But if a Jaguars player were to make a run for an MVP award, who would it be? That is the question posed by NFL.com, as they look at the best candidates for the award from every franchise that has never produced an MVP.
For the Jaguars, they went with the clear answer: fifth-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
"Lawrence is the only player in franchise history to have ever received an MVP vote, finishing seventh in the 2022 poll. That same year he was voted to his only Pro Bowl in four seasons," NFL.com said.
"Now he’s onto his third full-time head coach and third offensive coordinator. The numbers haven’t stacked up as many prognosticated they would for the 2021 NFL Draft’s No. 1 overall pick. If Lawrence is finally able to fulfill his potential with Liam Coen leading him, it’s not all that arduous to think the Jaguars would have some serious celebrating to do."
Lawrence has been unable to recreate the success of his 2022 season, but the hope in Jacksonville is that the addition of Coen will help Lawrence take a leap in his fifth season. But for Lawrence to even get considered for the award, the Jaguars will need to be, at worst, an AFC South winning team.
Can the Jaguars turn that into reality? It makes little sense to count it out completely, but it would also make sense for Lawrence to be considered a candidate for the award in future seasons.
Then again, the best season of Lawrence's career and the only time he has led the Jaguars to the playoffs came in Doug Pederson's first year as head coach and just a year after the Jaguars were the worst team in football.
Perhaps Lawrence, the Jaguars and Coen can make history repeat itself once more.
