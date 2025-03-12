Jets Might Sign Ex-Cowboys, Ohio State Projected $1.5 Million Offensive Weapon
Of the New York Jets’ myriad of roster needs entering free agency and the NFL draft, fans are probably most interested in the wide receiver position.
New York has a young stud in Garrett Wilson, but the Jets lost Davante Adams to the Los Angeles Rams and are expected to cut ties with Allen Lazard at some point, too.
Jets GM Darren Mougey has to be scanning the entire FA market for receivers young and old. Vets like Stefon Diggs, Keenan Allen, Tyler Lockett, and the newly released Cooper Kupp are all in play for New York as of Wednesday afternoon.
Another guy to keep an eye on — who is slightly younger than the above list — is Washington Commanders 29-year-old free agent wideout Noah Brown.
The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt linked Brown to the Jets on Tuesday.
“I still think there's a decent shot the Jets land Tim Patrick but as of yesterday there were multiple teams trying to sign him,” Rosenblatt wrote. “There are still other intriguing WRs available in the mold of FA the Jets have been signing so far. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Demarcus Robinson, Noah Brown are lower cost guys that are interesting.”
While Brown and Patrick remain available, Westbrook-Ikhine and Robinson are now off the board.
Brown would be a nice pickup for the Jets because he’s still on the young side. Selected at No. 239 overall in the 2017 NFL draft by the Dallas Cowboys, Brown played with Dallas from 2017 to 2022 before other stints with the Houston Texans (2023) and, last season, the Commanders.
The former Ohio State Buckeye national champ has tallied 150 receptions for 2,000 receiving yards and 6 receiving touchdowns thus far in his career.
He’s projected by Spotrac to land a one-year, $1.5 million deal.
Should the Jets pounce? Receivers are flying off the board.
