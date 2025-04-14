Jets Country

Aaron Rodgers' Holdout Could Force Steelers Into Blockbuster Trade With Jets

The Jets could benefit from the Aaron Rodgers holdout in a shocking way.

Oct 20, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) and Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin (right) greet each other after their game at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Early in the offseason, the New York Jets made the decision to cut quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and it's benefitted them in a lot of different ways already. Rodgers' departure lined the Jets up to sign young quarterback Justin Fields. It also got rid of a lot of money on the payroll and some unnecessary drama.

Rodgers' free agency sweepstakes has dragged on for quite some time now. There were initially a few teams interested in the 41-year-old signal caller, but the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants reportedly dropped out of the race. This leaves Rodgers' decision between the Pittsburgh Steelers and retirement, it seems.

As Rodgers has dragged this sweepstakes on the last few weeks, we are slowly approaching the NFL Draft. If the Steelers don't sign Rodgers before the draft, there's a chance they look to trade up to draft Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders and this could really benefit the Jets.

How could it benefit the Jets?

If Sanders falls out of the top five, he will likely land with the New Orleans Saints at pick No. 9. For the Steelers, or any other team, to draft the Colorado signal caller, they would need to jump the Saints.

The Jets hold the No. 7 pick in the draft and should be more than willing to move down ten or 15 picks if the Steelers are willing to overpay to land Sanders at No. 7.

If Rodgers is still a free agent when the draft rolls around, the Steelers will likely be targeting a quarterback. If they want Sanders, a trade with the Jets is imminent.

