Jets Predicted To Land Increasingly Popular Prospect In 2025 NFL Draft
There's an emerging trend in New York Jets mock drafts.
Sure, some have the Jets using the seventh-overall pick to target a top quarterback prospect, such as Shedeur Sanders or Jaxson Dart. Others have New York landing Tyler Warren, the top tight end in this year's class. However, most mock drafts have the Jets selecting a top offensive line prospect.
That's the case in the latest offering from ESPN's Matt Miller, who sent Missouri tackle Armand Membou to the Jets in his latest mock.
"After signing quarterback Justin Fields in free agency, the Jets need to give him protection following the departure of right tackle Morgan Moses," Miller wrote last week. "Membou has steadily risen throughout the process and is now the top offensive lineman in this class. He is an upper-tiered mover with excellent agility and power in his game.
"He's a little raw in pass protection but has the quickness and awareness to prevent pass rushers from consistently penetrating the backfield. Some teams might be concerned about his height (6-4), but his length and movement ability are good enough to project him as a high-end right tackle."
As Miller noted, Membou now sits atop most pre-draft rankings of O-line prospects. His rise has coincided with falling stock for LSU's Will Campbell, whose short arms have generated concerns among many experts.
The 2025 NFL Draft is scheduled to start on Thursday, April 24.
