Could Jets Meet Asking Price For 4-Time All-Pro?
The New York Jets have had some questions about the safety position and made a solid move in the 2025 National Football League Draft by taking former Alabama safety Malachi Moore with the No. 130 overall pick.
Moore appeared in 12 games in 2024 with Alabama and racked up two interceptions, 70 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, eight passes defended, one fumble recovered, and two forced fumbles.
He should fill a need for the Jets this year. New York also signed four-year veteran Andre Cisco this offseason in free agency. While this is the case, could they look to make another move in free agency? There is still a top-tier safety still available in free agency right now. Four-time All-Pro Justin Simmons is somehow still available after landing a one-year, $7.5 million deal last year with the Atlanta Falcons last year.
Simmons spent the first eight years of his career with the Denver Broncos before joining the Falcons in 2024. From 2019 through 2023 he racked up four All-Pro nods and made two Pro Bowl appearances.
Right now, his market value is projected to be just over $5.7 million across one year by Spotrac. The Jets have over $27 million in cap space right now before accounting for the 2025 NFL Draft class. If the Jets wanted to make another move, they likely could afford Simmons if this market value were to become a reality. It may not be likely as the Jets have focused on younger guys and Simmons is 31 years old, but the longer he remains available, the more worth it a call could be.