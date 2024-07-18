Don't Sleep On New York Jets Tight End During Fantasy Drafts
The New York Jets have some of the most star-power across their roster in the NFL, everyone knows how good those players are supposed to be. With limited spotlight left, an offensive contributor may be falling through the cracks.
Though he hasn't been exactly an All-Pro tight end for his two seasons in New York so far, he's been consistent for a while. Jake Ciely of The Athletic thinks that might change as he listed him as a potential breakout fantasy star at the position.
"Talent at the position matters, yet even with varying talent, Aaron Rodgers has targeted his tight ends 17.6% of the time. That’s slightly under middle-of-the-pack, but the point was more about Rodgers not being afraid to utilize his tight ends, despite middling options, for many years, and that’s with some top-end talents at WR1 and WR2," said Ciely.
During his last few seasons, Rodgers mostly had Robert Tonyan to work with. After breaking out in year three with 586 yards and an absurd 11 touchdowns, he was on pace to repeat that performance before ending his season early with an injury. He bounced back with an okay final year with the now Jets quarterback.
With Rodgers gone, he essentially became a non-factor with the Green Bay Packers during his last campaign.
Conklin was another late breakout, taking about four years to finally click. Since then, he's had at last 550 receiving yards on three straight years with 87 targets. His touchdowns haven't been as high, but Rodgers clearly prefers to use his tight ends in the red zone. An uptick in usage in scoring opportunities should spell good things for the tight end.
The 29-year-old also has a legitimate chance to fight for a better role in the offense this time around.
Garrett Wilson is the only real star that has a defined role. Mike Williams was a big signing, but is inconsistent and coming off of an injury. Malachi Corley seems like a key-in for the slot role, but is still a rookie.
"I feel like I can take a big step in my career," said Conklin on his thoughts heading into the year in a press conference during OTAs. "Obviously, having Aaron [Rodgers] is going to be helpful. It's my favorite part of the year, besides being in the games, to go in there and craft."
If he and Rodgers get off to a hot start in training camp, prepare for a career year for the veteran.