Former New York Jets Coach Will Get His Long-Sought Interview: Report
He asked. He kept asking. He made it seem like he was almost begging.
But, Rex Ryan will reportedly get his job interview with the New York Jets.
Per NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport, Ryan — who coached the Jets for six seasons — will interview for the vacant head-coaching job on Tuesday.
Since owner Woody Johnson fired Robert Saleh in Week 5, Ryan has pitched a return to the franchise he said he grew up loving, due in part to his father, Buddy Ryan, serving as New York’s defensive line coach from 1986-75. During that span, the elder Ryan helped the Jets win Super Bowl III.
It appears he’ll get his chance. Whether he gets the job is another matter. But he has a couple of things working for him.
First, Mike Tannenbaum, who was once the general manager of the Jets and hired Ryan, is one of the leaders of the 33rd Team. That might give Ryan an in.
Second, Ryan was one of the top defensive coordinators in the game when he took over the Jets before the 2009 season and he immediately paid off.
In his first two campaigns he led New York to the AFC Championship game, where it lost both times. He finished 46-50 with the Jets and was a head coach in Buffalo for two seasons, where he went 15-16.
It’s expected that the Jets are going to cast a wide net for both the head-coaching and general manager openings. New York has only had a smattering of interviews leading up to Sunday’s season finale.
After Tuesday, the Jets will be able to interview candidates currently with other NFL teams. It’s expected the Jets will ramp up interviews, with former Jets cornerback and current Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn expected to get a shot.
Last week, New York interviewed two head-coaching candidates — Ron Rivera and Mike Vrabel, the latter of which is considered one of the top candidates for open jobs this cycle. Current interim coach Jeff Ulbrich expects to get an interview next week.
For general manager, the Jets have interviewed four candidates, the latest being ESPN commentator Louis Riddick.
Riddick was a former NFL player and an NFL personnel director for a decade before moving into television.
The other three GM interviews have gone to former Atlanta Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff, former Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson and Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy, a former NFL scout.