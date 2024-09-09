How New York Jets GM’s Contract Situation is a Win-Win for Douglas
As the New York Jets prepare for their regular-season opener against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, general manager Joe Douglas enters the final year of his original contract with the Jets.
On Sunday, NFL.com reported that both the Jets and Douglas appear to fine with it.
If I were in Douglas’ shoes, I would be, too. It’s a bet-on-yourself kind of moment for the 48-year-old that really can’t backfire, as strange as that might sound.
Why? Well, let’s start with the best-case scenario — the Jets do what most believe they’ll do and make the playoffs. That means that quarterback Aaron Rodgers stays healthy and performs well. It probably means either running back Breece Hall or Garrett Wilson, or both, are having Pro Bowl-level seasons.
It means that defense that Douglas and his team have assembled the past few years is one of the best units in the NFL once again. Haason Reddick ends his holdout and plays like his hair is on fire.
It also means a few things go the Jets’ way — I know, Jets fans aren’t used to that.
But, at minimum the Jets make the playoffs. That would be the franchise’s first playoff berth since 2010. For reference, Douglas was a Baltimore Ravens scout that year.
In that scenario, I’m not sure it matters if the Jets win a playoff game or not. Just the high of getting to the postseason will probably be enough to get New York’s ownership to want to re-sign Douglas.
In that scenario, the general manager has leverage and, most likely, suitors. I wasn’t able to find what Douglas is making now. But he was a first-time GM when he was hired. He’s probably making close to the league median, which is around $1.5 million.
If he’s so inclined, he can play the Jets against other teams in an effort to drive up the price. The Jets will strongly consider paying it because, well, they just went to the playoffs and they want to go back. You don’t give up the GM that got you there.
Unless, of course, someone wants to pay more. That’s where things get advantageous for Douglas. Either way, he’ll get a hefty raise and it will make working on his contract year worth it.
That’s the best-case. What’s the worst case?
The Jets are 7-10. Again. Rodgers is in and out of the lineup. Hall and Wilson are good but not great. The defense regresses. Reddick is a no-show. The Jets show Douglas the door, and for that matter coach Robert Saleh.
So, Douglas is unemployed. What happens next? I think he has a job, like, a month after that.
The NFL is a well-connected business. Some might say it’s a boys’ club. And Douglas has connections. More than a decade with the Ravens. A year with the Chicago Bears. Four years with the Philadelphia Eagles. Oh, and three Super Bowl rings, plus a versatile set of credentials.
Douglas won’t have any trouble finding work.
So, yes, it’s weird he’s in his walk year. For some, that can be uncomfortable. But Douglas knows the expectations and he knows the stakes. So do the Jets.
Either way, he’ll have a job in 2025. The only question is where and how much he gets.