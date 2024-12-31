New York Jets Superstar Conundrum Should Have No-Brainer Answer
New York Jets star wide receiver Garrett Wilson has proven to be one of the best young players in the league at his position.
On Sunday, he became only the fifth player to record at least 80 receptions and break the 1,000-yard mark in each of his first three seasons in the NFL. It is an incredible achievement made even more impressive by the level of quarterback play he has had to work with.
As a rookie, he caught passes from Zach Wilson, Mike White, Joe Flacco and Chris Streveler. In 2023, it was supposed to be Aaron Rodgers, but he suffered a season-ending Achilles injury four plays into the year.
So it was Wilson, Tim Boyle and Trevor Siemian who handled the quarterback reps. In 2024, Rodgers has started every game and Tyrod Taylor has relieved him on a few occasions.
The presence of the future Hall of Famer was supposed to help elevate Wilson and the entire offense to another level. But, frustrations have begun boiling over as the team continues to lose in embarrassing fashion.
In recent weeks, speculation has begun running rampant that the No. 10 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft could request a trade from the team once the season was over. No official reports were made, but that is what people close to the star wide receiver have shared could be his intentions.
However, over the weekend, it was revealed that the Jets could be coming to a crossroad.
According to NFL Network, as shared by Shannon McCarriston of CBS Sports, Wilson could request a trade from the team if Rodgers remains the starting quarterback heading into the 2025 campaign.
In most circumstances, this would be an easy decision for the franchise to make.
Finding a starting-caliber quarterback in the NFL is not easy. If it were, so many of the franchises around the league wouldn’t be stuck in the positions which they are.
But, a real argument could be made that Rodgers no longer falls into that category given his level of production throughout 2024. He has had some vintage performances, but they are far and few between as he has battled injuries and ineffectiveness on the field.
Now 41 years old, it is hard to imagine things will be getting better in 2025 and beyond.
Because of that, this should be an easy decision for New York to make; they cannot compromise their relationship with Wilson any further to appease Rodgers.
It is certainly easier to find a productive wide receiver than a quarterback. But there is no good reason to give up a record-setting wide receiver who will be only 25 years old when the 2025 campaign gets underway to keep a quarterback near the end of their career.
If the Jets made Wilson available, they would be able to land multiple premium assets. The going rate for players of his caliber is at least one first-round selection with a Day 2 pick likely included as well.
A new front office could certainly benefit from restocking the cupboard after the last regime used so many assets to go all-in with Rodgers. Coming off a career season, in which Wilson has set new bests in receptions and touchdowns and is close to doing the same in yardage, his value is sky-high.
But, for all the reasons that teams would want to acquire him, the Jets should want to keep him. Sooner than later, a younger quarterback will be installed as the long-term answer under center.
Having a player the caliber of Wilson’s as a go-to weapon would be a nice foundational piece for the next regime to build around.
It would be a catastrophically poor decision in a string of bad ones to miss out on that and commit to Rodgers for what could only be one more season.