New York Jets Superstar Reflective on Potential Final Game With Franchise
Aaron Rodgers will start in the New York Jets’ season finale against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
After that? Who knows. And Rodgers knows it.
When asked by reporters on Wednesday if he’s considered that it could be his last game with the Jets, he replied, “Of course.”
New York (4-12) is preparing for its biggest set of offseason chances in recent memory. Owner Woody Johnson fired both head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas during the season.
The Jets have already interviewed three candidates for the general manager job and is reportedly set to interview former Washington coach Ron Rivera on Thursday.
Once he makes those hires, they will, in part, determine Rodgers’ future with the team.
The 41-year-old future hall-of-famer reiterated his desire to take some time after the season to determine if he wants to continue his playing career. He said that he’ll make a decision by free agency, which is in March, and hopes to talk with the new regime about that once it’s assembled.
Incredibly, he said being in New York was “the best two years of my life.”
He came to New York last offseason in a trade from Green Bay and New York had hoped he would make the difference in getting it to the playoffs. Instead, he blew out his Achilles on the fourth offensive play and missed the season.
Rodgers returned this season and while he’s been productive, he has rarely been a difference-maker. Along the way, he has stoked controversy with, among other things, thinly-veiled criticism of Johnson, who at one point reportedly wanted Rodgers bench.
He said last week that he hadn’t spoken to Johnson in weeks during his time with the media last week and said, “he had never been released by teenagers before,” a reference to Johnson’s two sons.
It reached a point where last week former New York Jets coach Eric Mangini said Rodgers was trying to get released so he could avoid paybacks on his contract if he retired.
Mangini pointed to Rodgers’ recent “I’ve never been released by a teenager” comment as a “direct shot” at Johnson.
Aside from his future the massive salary cap ramifications associated with Rodgers’ contract, he has one personal milestone to chase on Sunday — 500 touchdown passes.
He is sitting at 499 career touchdown passes. With one more he joins Tom Brady (649), Drew Brees (571), Peyton Manning (539) and Brett Favre (508) in the 500 club.