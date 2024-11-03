Insider Says New York Jets Won't Make More Crazy Decisions at Trade Deadline
The New York Jets have made countless moves over the last two years in an effort to win a Super Bowl with Aaron Rodgers under center, but have things reached a point where it's no longer worth it?
In previewing the upcoming NFL trade deadline, Dianna Russini of The Athletic shared that the Jets shouldn't be expected to make another crazy move this season despite teams frequently calling them.
"It’s no surprise New York has received calls about the availability of wideout Garrett Wilson and corner D.J. Reed," said Russini. "But after Thursday night’s win, I don’t expect the Jets to move them. You can throw in Davante Adams in there, too, if you thought team owner Woody Johnson was going to get crazy (well, crazier)."
Moving Wilson would make absolutely no sense now that he's finally broken out with Rodgers and the two have lit the stat sheet up together for the past few weeks.
If they don't use having both Wilson and Adams to their advantage, there was no point in making the move to put them together.
The third-year receiver has posted 40 catches for 472 yards and four scores over the last five games. No change you could make on defense down the stretch by trading him away would be worth it.
Reed would make slightly more sense if the team were to commit to selling and preparing for next season. Given all indications from how they have been operating things this year, that won't happen.
The 27-year-old corner has posted a career season in the last year of his contract. He's likely to cash in on his improving play over the last few years for a pay day in free agency.
New York could move him at the deadline rather than let him walk after the season and get nothing in return.
He has arguably been the most reliable player in the secondary, even more so than Sauce Gardner. The other argument in favor of trading Reed would be that he's playing above his normal level and they should maximize his value before he slows down.
Still, the only player that should be expected to be moved right now would be Mike Williams. He could actually bring back something of value and has clearly taken a step back in the offense since Adams was brought in.
The Jets can both be active and be smart at the upcoming deadline.