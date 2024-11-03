Jets Country

Insider Says New York Jets Won't Make More Crazy Decisions at Trade Deadline

The New York Jets front office is likely to avoid making any more rash decisions at the upcoming NFL trade deadline.

Dylan Sanders

Oct 31, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) and wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) watch a video replay of their touchdown against the Houston Texans during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium.
Oct 31, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) and wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) watch a video replay of their touchdown against the Houston Texans during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets have made countless moves over the last two years in an effort to win a Super Bowl with Aaron Rodgers under center, but have things reached a point where it's no longer worth it?

In previewing the upcoming NFL trade deadline, Dianna Russini of The Athletic shared that the Jets shouldn't be expected to make another crazy move this season despite teams frequently calling them.

"It’s no surprise New York has received calls about the availability of wideout Garrett Wilson and corner D.J. Reed," said Russini. "But after Thursday night’s win, I don’t expect the Jets to move them. You can throw in Davante Adams in there, too, if you thought team owner Woody Johnson was going to get crazy (well, crazier)."

Moving Wilson would make absolutely no sense now that he's finally broken out with Rodgers and the two have lit the stat sheet up together for the past few weeks.

If they don't use having both Wilson and Adams to their advantage, there was no point in making the move to put them together.

The third-year receiver has posted 40 catches for 472 yards and four scores over the last five games. No change you could make on defense down the stretch by trading him away would be worth it.

Reed would make slightly more sense if the team were to commit to selling and preparing for next season. Given all indications from how they have been operating things this year, that won't happen.

The 27-year-old corner has posted a career season in the last year of his contract. He's likely to cash in on his improving play over the last few years for a pay day in free agency.

New York could move him at the deadline rather than let him walk after the season and get nothing in return.

He has arguably been the most reliable player in the secondary, even more so than Sauce Gardner. The other argument in favor of trading Reed would be that he's playing above his normal level and they should maximize his value before he slows down.

Still, the only player that should be expected to be moved right now would be Mike Williams. He could actually bring back something of value and has clearly taken a step back in the offense since Adams was brought in.

The Jets can both be active and be smart at the upcoming deadline.

Published
Dylan Sanders
DYLAN SANDERS

Dylan Sanders graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree from the Manship School of Mass Communication in 2023. He was born in raised in Baton Rouge, LA but has also lived in Buffalo, NY. Though he is a recent graduate, he has been writing about sports since he was in high school, covering different sports from baseball to football. While in college, he wrote for the school paper The Reveille and for 247Sports. He was able cover championships in football, baseball and women's basketball during his time at LSU. He has also spent a few years covering the NFL draft and every day activities of the New Orleans Saints. He is a Senior Writer at Inside the Marlins and will also be found across Sports Illustrated's baseball sites as a contributing writer. You can follow him on Twitter or Instagram @dillysanders

Home/News