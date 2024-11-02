New York Jets WR Duo Both Among Highest Graded Players for First Time
The New York Jets came away with a much needed win over the Houston Texans on Halloween night. They did so off the back of some key performances from star players.
Pro Football Focus released their weekly grades for the matchup and it would be the first time that their new star receiver duo both made the cut to be in the top graded players.
Garrett Wilson, who has seemed like the biggest winner of New York's midseason trade, has been on a tear as of late. He was this game's highest graded player with an elite 91.1 grade.
Not only did the Jets adding another weapon into the lineup not hinder his performance, being able to line up against team's second and third cornerbacks has led to him only getting better looks.
Over the last five games alone, the third year weapon has 40 catches for 472 yards and four touchdowns.
He is finally bringing the level of consistency that the offense has been looking for since his breakout rookie season.
Despite Wilson starting a bit slow out of the gate, he is still on pace for the best season of his career. If he can continue this rate, he'll be back in the conversation of football's best wide outs.
Davante Adams hasn't had the lightning quick start to his time in New York that some may have hoped for, given his relationship with Aaron Rodgers, but things are getting better every week.
Adams was the third-highest graded major contributor of this game with an 80.1.
He and Rodgers have produced plenty in the past. They'll be good to go soon if this last game wasn't them getting back into a good rhythm. The problem is that the Jets needed the ramp-up period for the new offense to go quicker, given their slow start to the year.
The other player in the top three is a star player on the defensive side of the ball that is continuing to turn his season around. Quinnen Williams received an 80.8 for the day.
Williams mostly excelled as a pass rusher, where he produced a season-high eight pressures. He had four tackles, two for a loss and 1.5 sacks.
Given the disappointment surrounding New York's defensive line, it's good to see at least one player performing up to his skill level.
The Jets have started to get great returns from their star players, but it needs to continue to turn into victories if they want the season to not be a waste.