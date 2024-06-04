New York Jets Head Coach Has Yet To Speak To Star Edge Rusher
The New York Jets are currently in the middle of their voluntary OTA workouts, but there is at least one star player that is yet to make an appearance.
Star edge rusher Haason Reddick hasn't shown up to workouts yet, and while they are voluntary, this could be an impending issue.
One of the reasons why the Philadelphia Eagles traded away one of the top edge rushers over the past few seasons was the drama with his contract. Reddick wanted a new deal with the Eagles and couldn't get it, so they sent him to the Jets.
His current deal will see him making $14.25 million this year and then become an unrestricted free agent after this season. The soon-to-be 30-year-old will likely want to secure a longer deal before playing.
Head coach Robert Saleh addressed the situation when speaking to the media on Tuesday morning with this to say about Reddick:
"Haason is a pro. He's been in this league a while. He's produced at a very high level for a long time. He's got his routine. If it makes people feel better, we know where he's at. We know what he's doing. We know he's working his tail off to get where he needs to get to have a productive season."
Saleh added that he does expect to see him for their upcoming mandatory minicamp, but also confirmed that he has not yet spoken to the pass rusher.
"Obviously, as a coach, selfishly you want everybody here all the time. But it is voluntary," said Saleh. "I'm thankful for the guys who are here putting in their work."
Hopefully, for New York, everything is where it needs to be for Reddick to not miss a beat in preparation for the season. He will be a crucial part of the defensive production.
In the four years since being moved to an off-ball role, he's had 50.5 sacks and 51 tackles for a loss.
The Jets lost their most productive pass rusher from last season, Bryce Huff, to Philadelphia.
Reddick should be able to step in and provide potentially even more production immediately.
The duo of Reddick and Jermaine Johnson should make for one of the top in the league. Add with one of the best defensive interiors in the league, opposing offensive lines will have their hands full.
As exciting as the offensive side of the ball could be with a healthy Aaron Rodgers, the defense will be able to carry a good bit of the load again this season.