Jets 3-Round Mock Draft: Projecting 3 Picks To Help Transform NY
The New York Jets clearly didn't have the season that they wanted to have in 2024, but there should be some hope across the fanbase for 2025.
There is new leadership in place for New York with Aaron Glenn as the team's head coach and Darren Mougey as the team's general manager. The Jets have done a good job building out Glenn's staff as well. Over the last few weeks, pretty much all of the Jets' coaching decisions have been highly praised.
We'll see how that ends up impacting the play on the field, but there is a lot of excitement for the Jets across the league right now.
New York also will be able to add some high-end talent into the mix in April at the NFL Draft. New York has the No. 7 pick in the draft. The Jets have a few holes to address. this offseason and the draft could be a good way to do so.
Here is a three-round mock draft for the Jets to make game-changing moves:
Round 1, Pick No. 7: Tight End Tyler Warren (Penn State)
Tight end Tyler Conklin is heading to free agency. Adding an even pass-catching threat like Warren could go a long way for the offense. He had 1,233 receiving yards and 104 receptions in 2024 with Penn State. Glenn and offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand are coming from a Detroit Lions team that relied heavily one tight end Sam LaPorta. Giving them a weapon like Warren could be a huge move. Plus, at No. 7 it's probably too late for a top-tier quarterback.
Round 2, Pick No. 42: Guard Marcus Mbow (Purdue)
The Jets need to improve the offense line this offseason, that much is obvious. The offensive line hasn't been great over the last few years so it wouldn't hurt to invest a high pick in someone with upside. ESPN currently has Mbow as the No. 40 overall prospect in this draft class and the No. 3 guard. Mbow is listed at 6'5 and 305 pounds. He's worth taking a look into.
Round 3, Pick No. 92: EDGE Josaiah Stewart (Michigan)
The Jets could lose some pieces from their defense this offseason. One of New York's biggest moves of the offseason last year was acquiring Haason Reddick from the Philadelphia Eagles. The move didn't work out because he held out and now he's going to be a free agency. Stewart tallied 30 sacks over the last four years in college, including 8.5 in 2024 with Michigan. ESPN has his overall prospect ranking at No. 85 and the No. 17 edge rusher.
More NFL: Will Jets' Aaron Rodgers Retire? NFL Executive Makes Bold Prediction