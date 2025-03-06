Jets' Aaron Rodgers Predicted To Leave For Juggernaut NFC Division
The New York Jets are going to be on the lookout for a new quarterback this offseason.
New York made the big decision to move on from Aaron Rodgers and now currently has Tyrod Taylor and Jordan Travis on the roster. At this point in the offseason, you already know all of this. You likely know that the Jets made their announcement about moving on from Rodgers. There's been plenty of chatter about the future Hall of Famer.
He hasn't been seen in public much so there's really no way to know what his preferences are now. There have been reports about teams he would be interested in or teams that at least have interest in him, but Rodgers hasn't officially announced if he's playing or not. It seems likely, but he also needs to land with a team.
Free agency will officially kick off next week so hopefully the saga can come to a quick end. We shall see, though. The Athletic's Mike Jones released a column on predictions for each team in free agency. Jones predicted that Rodgers will end up playing in 2025 in the NFC East as a member of the New York Giants.
"New York Giants: QB Aaron Rodgers," Jones said. "It’s hard to say how appealing the Giants would be to Rodgers, because they seemingly have a ways to go before they are ready to contend. But the Giants certainly need a quarterback after ending the Daniel Jones experiment last season and swinging and missing at Matthew Stafford. Could Rodgers be the answer? A young receiver like Malik Nabers does make New York a little more attractive."
Rodgers recently has been heavily linked to the Giants after they missed out on Matthew Stafford. Adding someone like Rodgers -- and maybe Davante Adams if he could bring him -- would certainly help the Giants. But, they still play in arguably the most difficult division in football. The Philadelphia Eagles just won the Super Bowl, the Washington Commanders made it to the NFC Championship, and the Dallas Cowboys still had seven wins even after being decimated by injuries.
The Giants had three wins last year. They need a lot more help than just Rodgers if they want to be competitive next year.