Jets 'Clearly Betting' On Surprising Addition At Receiver
The New York Jets made a handful of great moves this week but one has stood out.
New York selected receiver Arian Smith out of Georgia and this pick came as a surprise to many. The reason for this is because he was ranked much lower than he was selected. ESPN had him as the No. 257 overall prosepct but the Jets took him with the No. 110 pick.
His drops in 2024 have been talked about a lot in the aftermath, but this is a kid with the physical tools necessary to take a leap with New York. He's fast and is a big-play waiting to happen. Justin Fields also is really good at the deep ball. If the Jets can just get Smith to hold on to the ball, he will be just fine. Pro Football Focus graded the Jets' overall draft as a B+ and said they are "clearly betting on his upside."
"No. 4 (110): WR Arian Smith, Georgia," PFF said. "Smith — Smith has plenty of athletic tools, and the Jets are clearly betting on his upside after he finished at No. 343 on the PFF Big Board. He stepped into a full-time role for the first time in 2024, earning a 57.1 PFF grade with 10 drops on 48 receptions and just a 22 percent contested-catch rate."
The Jets picked him early for a reason. This is a guy who can really help the offense if he's put in the right position.
