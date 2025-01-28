Jets Could Hire Coordinator Who Led Tom Brady To Super Bowl Win Over Chiefs
If the New York Jets want to become a Super Bowl contender, surely an offensive coordinator who’s been there and done that could help with the assignment.
It’s no coincidence that the Jets have been closely linked to OC candidate Nick Caley of the Los Angeles Rams. Caley was part of two Super Bowl-winning staffs in New England before joining Sean McVay and the Rams, another winning franchise.
The Jets might also consider Doug Pederson for the offensive coordinator job. Pederson won a Super Bowl as head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018.
But there’s another guy the Jets could consider, and it’s a coach you probably haven’t thought of in a little while. He’s a Super Bowl-winning offensive coordinator who helped Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers overwhelm the Kansas City Chiefs’ defense with a 31-9 victory in Super Bowl LV.
His name? Byron Leftwich.
Leftwich has been out of the NFL since being fired in 2023 by the post-Bruce Arians regime in Tampa Bay.
He’s received multiple head coach interviews since the Bucs won it all but didn’t ultimately land any jobs.
There’s no evidence to suggest that Leftwich couldn’t serve as an excellent OC right now, especially given his endorsement from guys like Arians and Brady.
Leftwich was able to connect with Brady so well because he’s a former NFL quarterback himself. Leftwich was selected at No. 7 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2023 NFL draft after a superstar career at Marshall. He had a very respectable career in the league as both a starter and backup and won a Super Bowl with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2009 as Ben Roethlisberger’s backup.
Leftwich would be able to establish instant chemistry with a veteran quarterback like Aaron Rodgers, should Rodgers choose to return to the Jets.
Leftwich hasn’t been mentioned a ton in connection to the Jets OC vacancy, probably because he’s currently off the NFL grid.
But he’s a sleeper candidate for the job and would likely be brilliant working under Aaron Glenn.
More NFL: Jets Might Sign Former Patriots Quarterback For Epic Comeback Story