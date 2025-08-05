Jets Could Pursue Browns 'Cut Candidate' As Justin Fields Insurance
Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski recently suggested the Cleveland Browns could and should entertain the idea of cutting ties with veteran quarterback Joe Flacco at some point this offseason. Flacco is currently the top quarterback on the Browns' depth chart, but things could quickly change in the coming weeks.
"Of course, a certain section of Browns fans will be rooting for Flacco to rekindle the magic of the 2023 campaign, when the long-time starter signed in the middle of the season, went on a tear, helped lead Cleveland back to the postseason and won the NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award," Sobleski wrote. "At the same time, no one should forget how poorly Flacco played for the Indianapolis Colts last season and the fact he's now two years older.
"Where's the upside with Flacco? Cleveland wants to compete this fall, while also looking for growth potential at the game's most important position. Pickett, alongside rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, at least provide some long-term hope."
While the Browns are unlikely to cut Flacco, the New York Jets would be the perfect landing for Flacco, if he would come cheap.
The Jets have already faced an injury scare with Fields in training camp, but it turned out to be nothing serious. However, with Fields being a run-first quarterback, it's unlikely that he's going to get through the season without his fair share of bumps and bruises.
While the team seems to believe in Tyrod Taylor as the backup, Flacco would be a much better option. Flacco has shown the ability to win games over the last few years while Taylor hasn't looked on the same level.
If Flacco ends up getting cut, the Jets could be in the hunt to land him.
