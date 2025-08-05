Jets Urged To Pursue Trade For Talented Rookie Browns QB
The New York Jets are seemingly all-in with Justin Fields as their new quarterback. They added Fields and didn't add to the quarterback room again, which leaves Tyrod Taylor as the veteran backup to their new franchise guy.
But the Jets have already seen one injury scare for Fields in training camp when he injured his toe. With a running quarterback like they have, it might be smart to add more insurance behind him.
Wynston Wilcox of FanSided recently suggested the Jets should pursue a trade for Cleveland Browns third string quarterback Dillon Gabriel to provide some depth behind Fields.
"The New York Jets went all in on Justin Fields and their quarterback depth is proof of that. If they wanted to add some substance to their quarterback room to back up Fields, Gabriel wouldn’t be a bad option," Wilcox wrote. "This is a best case scenario because it puts pressure on Fields to play well without putting his starting role in jeopardy.
"Gabriel shouldn’t start this season and probably won’t. So adding him could be insurance if Fields just absolutely collapses this season. The Jets ensured him they wouldn’t get his replacement in the draft. And the fact that they didn’t draft a quarterback high means they believe in him."
This idea doesn't make too much sense. The Jets had every opportunity in the world to select Gabriel in the 2025 NFL Draft but they opted against it. Even with Fields battling an injury earlier in camp, it doesn't make sense.
If Gabriel was thriving in camp, this idea could make sense, but he's the third string option in Cleveland, which means he'd be nothing more than the third string option in New York.
Adding quarterback depth behind Fields isn't a bad idea, but Gabriel isn't the guy to go after.
More NFL: Jets Predicted To Replace Justin Fields With Young QB Prospect