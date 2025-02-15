Jets Could Sign Former No. 1 Pick, 'Exciting' QB To Replace Aaron Rodgers
New York Jets fans are in the dark right now about who their team’s starting quarterback will be in 2025.
After parting ways with Aaron Rodgers, it’ll be difficult for Jets GM Darren Mougey to replace Rodgers with someone the fans will approve of. Many wanted Rodgers to return, and new reports indicate that Rodgers himself absolutely wanted to come back.
The thing is, the free agent market at QB is not swimming with talent, and the top names on the list — such as Sam Darnold — will have suitors who can present a more winning situation to walk into than the Jets.
As such, New York might ultimately settle for Tyrod Taylor at QB1.
Another option for the Jets is to take a risk on a, with all due respect, middling talent on the market. Former No. 1 overall pick Jameis Winston could be a name New York considers, according to a new report from Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport.
“This is a signing that fans of the Jets may well love—right up until they hate it,” Davenport said.
“There have been moments when Jameis Winston has been one of the most exciting quarterbacks in the NFL. In one of his seven starts for the Cleveland Browns last year, he set a franchise record for passing yards in a game with a whopping 497.”
“But turnovers have long been an issue with the 2015 first overall pick. He has thrown 111 interceptions in his career, including a dozen last year. He's the only quarterback in league history to throw 30 touchdown passes and 30 interceptions in a season.”
“If the Jets plan to draft a quarterback relatively early in 2025 (or even roll the dice on a later-round signal-caller), then Winston may be the best fill-in option available where veterans are concerned.”
“He wouldn't be especially expensive and would likely accept the reality that even if he makes starts, they will probably be numbered. The turnovers are something the team would just have to live with. Winston is who he is, but he's also more than capable of carving up NFL defenses.”
