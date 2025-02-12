Jets Could Sign 'Risky Option' Ex-Eagles, Chiefs QB To Replace Aaron Rodgers
Until the New York Jets figure out their quarterback situation and announce it to the world, speculation will keep swirling.
At least we know that Aaron Rodgers is out of the picture, but who will the Jets bring in to replace Rodgers?
Perennial QB2 Tyrod Taylor is still under contract, and some feel he might end up being the guy for 2025. Then there are others who believe New York might try to snag Kirk Cousins for the bridge QB role while drafting a guy like Jalen Milroe or Jaxson Dart to develop.
On Monday, The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt brought up another name in connection to the Jets: Kansas City Chiefs backup QB and former Philadelphia Eagles starter Carson Wentz.
“The Eagles got rid of Wentz not long after handing him a huge contract, the Colts gave up on him one season after giving up significant draft capital for him — the Commanders did the same a year later,” Rosenblatt said.
“Wentz’s recent track record as a starter isn’t great, but perhaps things could be different this time around.”
“The former MVP candidate (he was on his way in 2017 before tearing his ACL) has humbled himself the last two years as a backup to Matthew Stafford and Patrick Mahomes, learning from two of the game’s best offensive minds (Sean McVay and Andy Reid).”
“Reid was high enough on Wentz to make him the No. 2 to the most valuable quarterback in the NFL — and a Reid endorsement does mean something. Wentz is a risky option and probably best suited as competition for Taylor if the Jets can’t do better.”
Wentz has had an up-and-down career, to say the least. After going No. 2 overall in the 2016 NFL draft to the Eagles, Wentz was hot out of the gate to start his career, but injuries derailed him and he watched from the sidelines when Nick Foles led Philadelphia to victory in Super Bowl LII, providing Wentz with a bittersweet championship ring.
Wentz tried to get a fresh start in Indianapolis in 2021, but he’s bounced around since then, as noted by Rosenblatt.
That said, Wentz clearly provides value at the position; otherwise, the Chiefs would have brought in someone else to back up Patrick Mahomes.
With New York prepared to give their QB1 role to another backup in Taylor, bringing in Wentz and creating a healthy quarterback competition in camp might be an intriguing option.
