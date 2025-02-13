Jets Could Sign Unwanted Super Bowl-Winning QB To Replace Aaron Rodgers
Could the New York Jets replace Aaron Rodgers with another one-time Super Bowl-winning veteran?
Now that Rodgers and the Jets have officially parted ways, everyone’s wondering who will be under center for New York in 2025.
Kirk Cousins is a name that has gained some steam lately. Tyrod Tayler — who is still under contract with New York — could be promoted to QB1 next season. Meanwhile, the Jets are likely eyeing a quarterback in the 2025 NFL draft; guys like Jalen Milroe and Jaxson Dart come to mind.
If New York is dead-set on bringing in a veteran and things don’t work out with Cousins, don’t be surprised to see Russell Wilson’s name start popping up. Wilson didn’t have a great season with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024, but at the end of the day, he still carries a Super Bowl XLVIII ring on his resume as a starting QB for the Seattle Seahawks.
It also appears that Wilson will be available on the market this offseason, according to a new report from Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport.
“Steelers team president Art Rooney II told reporters recently that the team would like to bring back Russell Wilson or Justin Fields in 2025,” Davenport said.
However, Davenport also cited a report from DK Pittsburgh’s Sports’ Dejan Kovacevic indicating that the Steelers aren’t interested in bringing Wilson back.
"Russell Wilson's not wanted by the Steelers,” Kovacevic said. “Like, at all.”
“I had multiple conversations with people inside the team, and the universal sentiment among them regarding the player who quarterbacked the offense to a five-loss collapse to close the season was this: Don't try here what you tried in Denver upon that ugly exit from the Broncos after a public spat with Sean Payton, which was to blame others for your shortcomings. Also, this: There's the door."
Given the Kovacevic report, Davenport believes Wilson could join the Jets.
“Supposing Wilson does hit the open market, the Jets could have difficulty making the numbers work,” Davenport said.
“The dead cap hit for releasing Rodgers is $14 million this year and a staggering $35 million in 2026. The trade numbers aren't any better.”
“Moving on from the 41-year-old in 2025 will blast New York's cap. There's no way around it.”
It would seem odd for New York to sign the 36-year-old veteran Wilson — who is undeniably past his prime — after the Jets moved on from Aaron Rodgers. Davenport acknowledged this.
“How much better than Rodgers would Wilson really make the Jets?” Davenport said.
“From all indications, Wilson doesn't want to be a bridge guy. He believes he can still be a quality starter. The last five games of Pittsburgh's 2024 campaign, on the other hand, tell a different story.”
Jets fans wouldn’t exactly be elated to go from Rodgers to Wilson. Time will soon reveal what New York’s strategy is at QB heading into Aaron Glenn’s first year as head coach.
