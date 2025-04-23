Jets-Cowboys Blockbuster Would Open Door For Playmaker
The New York Jets are just one day away from Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey's first National Football League Draft in charge of the franchise.
There's been a lot of buzz about the Jets' No. 7 pick and the franchise overall. It's clearly a new era in New York, which has been shown by the team's overall offseason strategy of "moving in silence" and the obviously large decision to move on from Aaron Rodgers.
New York isn't messing around this offseason and has done a good job getting the roster younger with high-upside guys, especially Justin Fields.
With the NFL Draft starting on Thursday, it's the final stretch for speculation and rumors to happen before the big day actually is here. New York has the No. 7 pick, but could they look to make a move? Pro Football Focus' Thomas Valentine floated the idea of trading back to the Dallas Cowboys at No. 12.
"New York Jets," Valentine said. "Jets Receive: Pick Nos. 12, 76 and 247. Cowboys Receive: Pick Nos. 7 and 186. The Jets are in a precarious position. A new regime and a new starting quarterback bring questions: What direction does the front office want to go in, and what’s their vision for the roster? If the Cowboys presented the Jets with an opportunity to trade down and accrue a few more picks, they might jump.
"The top two tackles in the draft could be gone by the Jets' No. 7 pick, so they could be viable trade-down candidates as they look to address holes there and at wide receiver. They could still land a top receiver with the 12th pick, too."
In this scenario, the Jets would add another playmaker to pair with Garrett Wilson. Tetairoa McMillan out of Arizona and Matthew Golden out of Texas arguably are the top two receivers in this draft class. New York hasn't really been linked to wide receivers this offseason with the tight end position and offensive line getting talked about more. Could the Jets surprise the NFL world on Thursday?
