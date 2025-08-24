Jets Insider Reacts To WR's Summer; Chances At 53-Man Roster
The New York Jets' wide receiver room arguably is going to be the most interesting part of the franchise to follow over the next few days.
That's because there are plenty of variables still at play. Garrett Wilson, Josh Reynolds, and Arian Smith seem like the only fully-guaranteed guys right now. Beyond them, Allen Lazard is hurt, Tyler Johnson came over this offseason and should have a shot but who knows, Malachi Corley seems destined for a cut, Jamaal Pritchett has impressed head coach Aaron Glenn as an undrafted free agenet, there are other injuries in the room, and also there could always be an addition.
The Jets still have some work to do, but ESPN's Rich Cimini noted that right now he'd be surprised if Lazard was cut and thinks he'll either be on the active roster or short-term Injured Reserve.
Who will make the Jets' roster?
"Some of the most compelling roster-related questions as the Jets approach cutdown day (Tuesday): Will TE Jeremy Ruckert make the 53? Yes, I believe he will," Cimini said. "WR Allen Lazard? I’d be surprised if he’s cut. I think short-term IR or 53. What about the young WRs? Aaron Glenn really talked up Jamaal Pritchett after the game. Question is, do they trust him to return punts? He muffed one Friday night. He also had a 41-yard return. I say he sticks. Brandon Smith deserves a spot, too. Is there room for both? That probably means one of the vets would have to go. Malachi Corley? I don’t think there’s a scenario where he makes it."
Lazard has been out with a shoulder injury, but he is an important piece for this receiver room. When healthy, he's not only a veteran option for Justin Fields to throw to, but he's impressed with his blocking as well.
The Jets have been banged up throughout camp so far, but they are making progress. The next big date for the Jets is August 26th. That's roster cut-down day. There will surely be transactions afterward, but that's when the rosters have to drop to 53 players.