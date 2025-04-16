Jets Country

Jets Linked To 1,466-Yard Pass Catcher In Draft Day Trade

Could the Jets trade down in the NFL Draft?

Zach Pressnell

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS: Michigan tight end Colston Loveland (18) makes a catch against Oregon defensive back Kobe Savage (5) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS: Michigan tight end Colston Loveland (18) makes a catch against Oregon defensive back Kobe Savage (5) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets have some big decisions to make ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft and it all revolves around one idea: should they trade down from pick No. 7?

Staying at pick No. 7 doesn't make much sense if the Jets are offered massive trade packages to move down. The New Orleans Saints (pick No. 9) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (pick No. 21) are the top two teams who could look to trade up with the Jets in order to land a star quarterback. But there are other options, too.

Either way, there doesn't seem to be one prospect at pick No. 7 who jumps off the page as a "can't miss" kind of guy, so trading down wouldn't hurt, especially if the return is substantial.

If the Jets opt to trade down, The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt linked them to Michigan tight end Colston Loveland as a potential draft target. The Jets are reportedly eyeing Penn State tight end Tyler Warren at pick No. 7, so if they traded down into the teens, they could target another Big Ten tight end.

Loveland is looked at as the second-best tight end in the draft by many. He may not have the upside that comes with Warren, but the Michigan product is a physical monster with solid hands and good route running.

The Jets need to add a tight end to their offense after losing Tyler Conklin in free agency. If it's not Warren at pick No. 7, it could be Loveland at pick No. 21 if the Jets trade back with the Steelers.

More NFL: Jets Predicted To Trade $28 Million Star To Struggling NFC Team

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News