Jets Linked To 1,466-Yard Pass Catcher In Draft Day Trade
The New York Jets have some big decisions to make ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft and it all revolves around one idea: should they trade down from pick No. 7?
Staying at pick No. 7 doesn't make much sense if the Jets are offered massive trade packages to move down. The New Orleans Saints (pick No. 9) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (pick No. 21) are the top two teams who could look to trade up with the Jets in order to land a star quarterback. But there are other options, too.
Either way, there doesn't seem to be one prospect at pick No. 7 who jumps off the page as a "can't miss" kind of guy, so trading down wouldn't hurt, especially if the return is substantial.
If the Jets opt to trade down, The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt linked them to Michigan tight end Colston Loveland as a potential draft target. The Jets are reportedly eyeing Penn State tight end Tyler Warren at pick No. 7, so if they traded down into the teens, they could target another Big Ten tight end.
Loveland is looked at as the second-best tight end in the draft by many. He may not have the upside that comes with Warren, but the Michigan product is a physical monster with solid hands and good route running.
The Jets need to add a tight end to their offense after losing Tyler Conklin in free agency. If it's not Warren at pick No. 7, it could be Loveland at pick No. 21 if the Jets trade back with the Steelers.
