Jets Linked To 'Fan Favorite' Eagles Third-String QB In Potential Trade
With the New York Jets staring at mediocre options for QB1 in 2025, bringing in a backup quarterback from a championship organization might be a decent idea.
That’s why Kansas City Chiefs backup (and former Philadelphia Eagles starter) Carson Wentz has been linked to the Jets recently.
On the other hand, the Jets could opt for someone younger than guys like Wentz and Jimmy Garoppolo (another rumored target) … someone they can develop and build something sustainable around in the new era of head coach Aaron Glenn and GM Darren Mougey.
In this regard, keep a close eye on Eagles third-string QB Tanner McKee, who very well might possess starter-caliber talent that hasn’t been unleashed yet, simply because he’s young (24) and plays behind Kenny Picket and Jalen Hurts.
McKee is under contract with the Eagles through the next two seasons, so the Jets would have to trade for him if they wanted him, but this is something that Philadelphia’s front office might be open to, according to a new report from The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt.
“(McKee is) a fan favorite in Philadelphia, but (Eagles GM) Howie Roseman has been unafraid to trade young quarterbacks when he has a starter in place — and Jalen Hurts isn’t going anywhere,” Rosenblatt said.
“The 24-year-old McKee played well in spot duty at the end of the regular season, throwing two touchdowns on four attempts in a Cowboys blowout win, and throwing for 269 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in a Week 18 start against the Giants.”
McKee was selected at No. 188 overall out of Stanford by Philly in the 2023 NFL draft. He has excellent size at six-foot-six and 231 pounds.
If the Jets are planning on rolling with their in-house option at QB1, Tyrod Taylor, acquiring McKee might give New York a nice player to back up Taylor and develop for another year before taking the reigns.
