Jets Might Look To Acquire 'Ideal No. 2' Quarterback From Cowboys
The New York Jets might actually look to acquire more than one quarterback this offseason.
While it’s still unknown who will be New York’s starter, Jets GM Darren Mougey could ostensibly add another backup QB to the roster in the coming weeks, especially if whoever Mougey has in mind for QB1 is either injury-prone, aging, or not that good.
One quarterback to keep an eye on in connection to New York is unrestricted free agent Cooper Rush of the Dallas Cowboys.
As The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt noted this week, Rush would provide a solid option as a backup for many NFL teams, and at his best, he can even win you games as a starter.
“Rush is more game manager and ideal No. 2 than someone you want to bank on as a starter,” Rosenblatt said.
“The 31-year-old threw for 1,844 yards, 12 touchdowns and five interceptions for Dallas last year, though he only completed 60.7 percent of his passes (even with a talented supporting cast) and doesn’t offer much mobility. On a positive: The Cowboys did win four of their last six games with Rush starting.”
“Rush was picked up by the Cowboys in 2017 as an undrafted free agent out of Central Michigan. He spent time on the New York Giants practice squad in 2020 before returning to the Cowboys.”
On 544 career pass attempts, Rush has accrued a 60.7 percent completion percentage to go along with 3,463 yards, 20 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, and an 83.8 percent passer rating.
Should the Jets snag Rush off the market? That all depends if and when they offer deals to guys like Kirk Cousins or draft a prospect like Jaxson Dart.
All free agent quarterbacks are on the table for the Jets right now until they make a decision.
