Jets Might Sign Patriots Two-Time Pro Bowler: 'Music To Engstrand's Ears'
The New York Jets need not one, but two effective tight ends on their roster once the 2025 season commences.
Tyler Conklin is a free agent, and New York might reload at the tight end position by drafting Penn State stud Tyler Warren at No. 7 overall in the upcoming draft.
But even if the Jets do snag Warren, they’ll still be active on the free agent market for another tight end, as pointed out by Jets X-Factor’s Michael Nania, who linked a two-time Pro Bowl tight end to the Jets.
“The Jets need two quality tight ends to effectively run the offense of new coordinator Tanner Engstrand,” Nania wrote on Friday.
“Austin Hooper … projects as a plus blocker, thus making him a nice two-way option if the Jets are open to sacrificing some blocking talent for a more balanced skill set in the TE2 role.”
“In 2024, his first season with New England, Hooper posted a 65.9 run-blocking grade, ranking 10th out of 85 qualifiers.”
“Overall, Hooper has the track record of a slightly above-average blocker throughout his career. Across nine seasons, his yearly average run-blocking grade is 59.6, about three points above the 2024 positional average.”
“Hooper was a high-end TE1 earlier in his career with the Falcons, once earning back-to-back Pro Bowl appearances from 2018-19. Those days are long behind the now-30-year-old, but Hooper still caught 45 passes for 476 yards and three touchdowns for the Pats in 2024. It was a noticeable resurgence after he posted just 25 catches for 234 yards and no touchdowns for the Raiders in 2023. His hands have remained consistent, though; over the past three seasons, Hooper only has two drops (1.8% drop rate).”
“Hooper could still suffice as a low-end TE1 for some teams, but the Jets will probably set their sights higher, given the importance of the position in their offense. Nonetheless, he’d be a high-quality TE2.”
“A one-two punch of Tyler Warren and Austin Hooper would be music to Engstrand’s ears as he attempts to bring Detroit’s style of football to MetLife Stadium.”
Hooper was drafted at No. 81 overall out of Stanford by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2016 NFL draft. He’s tallied 409 catches, 4,178 receiving yards, and 28 receiving touchdowns in his career so far.
