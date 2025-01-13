Jets Predicted To Bring Back Beloved 3-Time Pro Bowler As Next Head Coach
Succeeding as an NFL head coach is difficult no matter where you go. Succeeding with the New York Jets is even tougher than on average.
Might the Jets want to consider someone with intricate knowledge of the team and city this time around?
As the Jets have busily begun conducting head coaching interviews, a crowd favorite may be emerging. Longtime Jets cornerback Aaron Glenn, who is now the defensive coordinator for the top-seeded Detroit Lions, has already interviewed for the position, and could wind up becoming the 22nd head coach in franchise history.
On Monday, SNY's Lucas Hutcherson predicted that New York would pry Glenn away from the Lions, becoming the first-ever former Jets player to assume the mantle as the franchise's head coach.
"Glenn wants the job, has adapted well to overcome injury issues this year with Detroit, knows owner Woody Johnson well, and seems to have the character and personality to deal with the challenges of turning a team around in the New York market," Hutcherson wrote.
"It has been widely suggested that the Jets are looking for an experienced coach on the offensive side of the ball, but if the decision makers can get over the fact that his background is somewhat similar to his predecessor, Glenn could start to look like the best choice for this job."
As an NFL cornerback, Glenn made three Pro Bowl appearances in his 15-year career, including two with the Jets (1997, 1998). He totaled 41 career interceptions, including six that he returned for touchdowns, and 102 passes defended after the stat began being tracked in 1999.
Now, his Lions have the league's seventh-ranked scoring defense despite suffering a littany of injuries at every level. He brings experience as the New Orleans Saints' defensive backs coach as well, and Hutcherson went on to predict that free agent Demario Davis would join the Jets from the Saints if Glenn signs on.
If Glenn does take the job, he'll have the tough task of rebuilding a 5-12 team on the fly, possibly with a brand-new quarterback. Hopefully, for Jets fans' sake, he's up for the challenge.
