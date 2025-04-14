Jets Predicted To Nab 23-Year-Old National Champ As Possible Justin Fields Successor
The New York Jets brought in a new starting quarterback for the 2025 season, but it's uncertain how long Justin Fields will last.
After signing a two-year, $40 million contract, Fields is set to get another shot to become a starter on his third NFL team so far. He was once a first-round draft pick of the Chicago Bears, who traded him to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the final year of his rookie contract.
The Jets certainly haven't made a long-term commitment to Fields, but they appear content to let him get his shot while they focus their efforts in the first round of the draft on other positions. But there could still be a quarterback included in New York's draft class this April.
On Sunday, Jacob Camenker of USA Today predicted that the Jets would select Ohio State star Will Howard in the fourth round of the draft, fresh off a national championship with the Buckeyes in January.
"Signing Fields won't preclude the Jets from selecting a quarterback," Camenker wrote. "They may wait until Day 3 to add depth to the position group, and landing a high-floor prospect like Howard would be a good move.
"Howard... completed 73% of his passes for 4,010 yards, 35 touchdowns and 10 interceptions for the Buckeyes while flashing functional mobility. The 23-year-old could develop into a solid, game-managing starter at the NFL level and should at least be a high-floor backup."
Howard, who transferred to Ohio State from Kansas State after the 2023 season, certainly helped his stock with a strong playoff run. That could mean he's no longer on the board when the Jets select at number 110 overall, where Camenker has him placed.
But if New York can successfully wait until the fourth round and land a prospect who could one day take the reins as their starter, it would be well worth the pick.
