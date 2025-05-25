Jets Country

Jets Predicted To Replace Justin Fields With Star Quarterback

The Jets made a bold decision to go after Justin Fields this offseason. Will it pay off?

Dec 15, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields (2) during warmups against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
The New York Jets opted to cut Aaron Rodgers earlier in the offseason and quickly signed free agent Justin Fields to replace him.

Fields has the potential to step in and be the franchise signal caller in New York. He's still just 26 years old and has shown a lot of potential in the NFL. If the Jets can commit to him, there's a chance Fields reaches his full potential in year one or year two with New York.

But everybody isn't so high on Fields. In fact, some believe Fields will be one and done in New York.

NFL Spinzone's Lou Scataglia recently put together a 2026 NFL mock draft. In this mock draft, Scataglia predicted the Jets would land a top five pick and use it on Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik to replace Fields.

"Four-straight QBs to begin the 2026 NFL Draft would be crazy, but Justin Fields is not a franchise QB and is going to get replaced at some point," Scataglia wrote. "The pick for the Jets is Cade Klubnik from Clemson."

If the Jets are bad enough to land the No. 4 pick in the draft as Scataglia suggests, there's a good chance Fields played bad. If Fields plays bad in year one and the Jets lose hope in him, going after a quarterback would be a good idea.

Klubnik might not be a top five talent though. He has quite a bit of talent, but he hasn't shown anything at Clemson to warrant being a top five pick in the draft.

The Jets would also be taking the fourth quarterback of the draft at pick No. 4. In this mock draft, the Jets would be left to reach on a quarterback when they probably shouldn't.

