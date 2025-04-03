Jets Country

Jets Reveal First Set Of Important Offseason Dates

New York fans should be excited right now...

Patrick McAvoy

Jan 11, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields (2) warms up before an AFC wild card game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
Jan 11, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields (2) warms up before an AFC wild card game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets have obviously been active throughout the offseason so far transforming the orgnaization.

Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey were brought in to change the culture around the franchise and turn things around after a difficult 5-12 season. They've done the best that they can do so far and surely have made changes. The Jets have focused on getting younger and haven't been afraid to move on from anyone, even future Hall of Famers like Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers.

It's a new era in town and Justin Fields will be at the center of it. New York has an exciting, young roster featuring guys like Fields, Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall, Sauce Gardner, Braelon Allen, Jamien Sherwood, Olu Fashanu, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Quinnen Williams, and Quincy Williams among others.

There's a lot to be excited about right now in New York and fans will start to finally hear about real action on Monday, April 7th as the first day of the offseason program kicks off. The team announced full offseason dates on Thursday, as shared by ESPN's Rich Cimini.

It's going to be an interesting month for the Jets. The offseason program is about to kick off and the voluntary minicamp will lead right up to the National Football League Draft which will begin on April 24th in three weeks exactly.

It's an exciting time to follow the Jets and this is just the beginning. We're months away from game action, but we should get a look at Fields in the near future.

More NFL: Jets Predicted To Bring 'Special' Talent To New York

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also recieved an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News