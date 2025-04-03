Jets Reveal First Set Of Important Offseason Dates
The New York Jets have obviously been active throughout the offseason so far transforming the orgnaization.
Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey were brought in to change the culture around the franchise and turn things around after a difficult 5-12 season. They've done the best that they can do so far and surely have made changes. The Jets have focused on getting younger and haven't been afraid to move on from anyone, even future Hall of Famers like Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers.
It's a new era in town and Justin Fields will be at the center of it. New York has an exciting, young roster featuring guys like Fields, Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall, Sauce Gardner, Braelon Allen, Jamien Sherwood, Olu Fashanu, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Quinnen Williams, and Quincy Williams among others.
There's a lot to be excited about right now in New York and fans will start to finally hear about real action on Monday, April 7th as the first day of the offseason program kicks off. The team announced full offseason dates on Thursday, as shared by ESPN's Rich Cimini.
It's going to be an interesting month for the Jets. The offseason program is about to kick off and the voluntary minicamp will lead right up to the National Football League Draft which will begin on April 24th in three weeks exactly.
It's an exciting time to follow the Jets and this is just the beginning. We're months away from game action, but we should get a look at Fields in the near future.
