Jets Rookie Among 5 Most Critical Players On Team's Offense
Will the New York Jets' new-look offense find success in 2025?
The answer to that question will depend substantially on how Justin Fields performs, but Fields isn't the only essential member of New York's offense.
In fact, Fields won't have any chance of thriving if his protection isn't adequate.
That's why at least one rookie is expected to play a pivotal role for the Jets in 2025.
According to Jets Wire’s Justin Melo, this player is one of the team's five most important offensive players heading into the season.
“The Jets drafted Armand Membou to hopefully form the league’s most ascending duo at tackle," Melo wrote.
"The No. 7 overall selection in the 2025 NFL draft immediately steps into the starting lineup. The Jets’ offensive line has top-five potential if Membou hits the ground running.”
Membou, a 6-foot-4, 332-pound tackle from Missouri, will bring a rare combination of athleticism and power to the table. His standout performance at the NFL Combine revealed his physical gifts, as if his college career wasn't enough to communicate his value (zero sacks allowed in 392 pass-block snaps during his senior year).
Membou’s ability to anchor the right tackle position for New York in his debut season could solidify the Jets’ line, providing stability for an offense looking to prove itself.
Beyond Membou, Melo identified these four players as supremely important for New York's offense: Fields, wide receiver Garrett Wilson, running back Breece Hall, and left tackle Olu Fashanu.
