Jets Star Named Possible 'Answer' For Bills
The New York Jets made some tough decisions early on in the offseason.
New York obviously isn't going to look the same by the time the 2025 season gets here with guys like Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams, and CJ Mosley no longer with the organization along with plenty of others. A few other guys who aren't going to be back are DJ Reed, Morgan Moses, and Tyler Conklin to name a few.
As of this moment, Rodgers and Mosley are still available while Adams landed with the Los Angeles Rams, Reed signed with the Detroit Lions, Moses joined the New England Patriots, and Conklin went to the Los Angeles Chargers. It's been an offseason of turnover and both Rodgers and Mosley should find opportunities at some point, if they want them.
Rodgers has been linked to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Mosley's market has been quiet. It's a little harder to predict where the five-time Pro Bowler will end up landing, but Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron said he "could be the answer" for the Buffalo Bills at linebacker.
"Buffalo Bills: Add contingencies in the linebacker room," Cameron said. "With Matt Milano struggling with injuries the past two seasons, Terrel Bernard taking a step back in his development last season (48.1 PFF overall grade) and Baylon Spector having never produced a season-long PFF overall grade above 46.0, the Bills could use some veteran help at linebacker.
"Former division rival C.J. Mosley could be the answer. Despite dealing with injuries this past season, the veteran linebacker clocked more than 1,000 in each of the three seasons prior, earning an 82.9 PFF overall grade in his last full season."
This doesn't mean a deal is going to happen. But, it does make sense. Buffalo is a Super Bowl contender with a hole at a position that Mosley could fix. It seems like a pretty logical idea but it wouldn't be fun to face off against Mosley in the division, though.
