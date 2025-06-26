Jets UDFA Becoming Name to Watch
The New York Jets will kick off training camp in just a few weeks and that is when the roster battles will be taken to another level.
Rookies are scheduled to arrive for training camp on July 19th and veterans are scheduled to arrive on July 22nd. New York has started to get a look at this roster on the practice field throughout organized team activities and mandatory minicamp, but training camp will be different. Attendance was great during the earlier offseason programs, but training camp will have everyone around and that's when competitions will shake out, like in the wide receiver room.
Wide receiver is the position on the roster right now that arguably is the most wide open. Garrett Wilson is the clear No. 1 guy on the roster, but who is behind him? Reports surfaced earlier in the offseason that Josh Reynolds looked like the No. 2 option. The team also has Allen Lazard, rookie Arian Smith, Malachi Corley, Tyler Johnson, and Xavier Gipson among others on the roster.
It will be interesting to see who will earn a spot on the 53-man roster and ESPN's Rich Cimini recently gave some insight into the room and suggested that undrafted free agent Jamaal Pritchett could be someone to watch out for.
"After Garrett Wilson, the Jets' receiving corps is relatively wide open and competitive," Cimini said. "The next tier consists of Josh Reynolds, Allen Lazard, Xavier Gipson and Tyler Johnson, with Corley and fourth-round pick Arian Smith in the next group. Jamaal Pritchett, an undrafted rookie from South Alabama, impressed in the spring and could push for a spot. Typically, a team keeps five or six receivers on its 53-man roster."
Keep an eye on the young playmaker as the training camp action kicks off and we approach preseason games. If an insider like Cimini thinks he has a shot at the roster, then that certainly seems notable.
