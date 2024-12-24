New York Jets Coach Praises Olu Fashanu, But no Injury Update Yet
New York Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich probably won’t be with the team next year, as the franchise is looking for a new general manager and head coach.
He also didn’t have much more information about the status of rookie left tackle Olu Fashanu, who left Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams with what the team is calling a foot injury.
Fashanu was still undergoing tests for the injury and Ulbrich didn’t want to speculate about the severity or the player’s status during his Monday press conference.
But that didn’t limit his comments, as he was asked about how the rookie has adapted to the NFL, now that he’s emerged as a full-time starter in the past month for injured veteran Tyron Smith.
Ulbrich was effusive in his praise of a player that he believes can be a mainstay of the Jets (4-11) for a long time, even if he won’t be around to see it.
"I absolutely believe that Olu Fashanu is the left tackle for the New York Jets for a long time,” he said. “He's demonstrated that. For a rookie to come in and play as he has, it's astounding. It's unique. You don't see it very often, not just at the left tackle spot. You know, he showed the ability to be versatile across the board at the guard spot, the right tackle spot, etcetera. I’m so, so excited about his future. He's a guy that — and I know people like to throw this around way too often, that he's a 10-year guy — but he is. He has all of it. He's got the mental and emotional makeup, plus the physical tools. I’m so, so excited about his future.”
Fashanu suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of the 19-9 loss and there is definite concern that it could be season-ending, based on the events after the injury.
He went to the ground after a player and was immediately tended to by trainers. He then needed help off the field from a trainer and teammate John Simpson. He spent a minute or two in the blue injury tent before he was helped on a cart and taken to the locker room. He could be seen giving a few fans a thumbs up as he was driven off.
New York designated him as out just minutes after the injury.
The Jets selected Fashanu No. 11 overall out of Penn State in April, the final first-round pick of former general manager Joe Douglas, who was fired last month.
With the Nittany Lions last season he was a consensus all-American, the Big Ten offensive lineman of the year and a first-team All-Big Ten selection. He was a second-team All-Big Ten selection in 2022.
New York wanted to bring Fashanu along slowly, especially after signing Smith to a one-year deal to start at left tackle. Due to injuries, Fashanu started two games at right tackle and even played part of one game at a guard position, something he had never done in his career.
After Smith suffered a neck injury in November, Fashanu moved into the starting role at left tackle and his play improved each week, to the point where he has given up just one sack this season.