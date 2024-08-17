New York Jets 2024 Draft Pick Named 'Draft Day Steal'
If it weren't for Joe Douglas' ability to draft at a high level, his time with the New York Jets would've likely been long over a little bit ago. He's done one of the best jobs around the NFL, which is a promising sign as this team looks to have a future after they have to part ways with Aaron Rodgers due to retirement.
The 2024 NFL draft gave the Jets an opportunity to improve, and they did exactly that. A few players drafted in this past draft should make an immediate impact on this team, whether as a backup or as a potential starter, depending on how things go. With how common injuries are, it's safe to say that one of them will be needed in an important part of the season.
One of those players is Braelon Allen out of Wisconsin. Allen, who's known as a bruiser, fell to the fourth round, and New York made the wise decision of drafting him.
He's impressed at camp and in the first preseason game against the Washington Commanders. He finished 54 yards on six carries, including a 24-yard run against the Commanders.
Breece Hall is the clear No. 1 in the running back room, but if Allen can give him insurance, that's all the Jets can ask for.
There are always a few steals from the NFL draft, and he looks like one. Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report feels the same way, naming him the biggest draft steal of this draft cycle.
"The New York Jets already had a serviceable starting running back in Breece Hall when they entered April's draft. However, rookie fourth-round pick Braelon Allen may still have a surprisingly big impact on New York's immediate future...
"Allen might not offer a lot on passing downs as a rookie, but the 6'1, 235-pound Wisconsin product has the physical tools to be an immediate-impact runner at the next level. He flashed his burst, vision and physicality in New York's preseason opener, finishing with 54 yards on just six carries."
Only time will tell if this plays out the way it looks to be. If Allen proves many inside the building right, as most believe he has the talent to be a high-end running back, things should go well for New York this year.
They already have a ton of talent on the roster, so he might not be needed as much as some others on the offensive end, but anything helps after their offensive performance in 2023.