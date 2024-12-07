New York Jets Activate Allen Lazard, Wes Schweitzer from Injured Reserve
The New York Jets activated wide receiver Allen Lazard and offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer from injured reserve on Saturday, the deadline to make them available for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins.
The activations were part of a series of moves the Jets (3-9) made in advance of the matchup with the Dolphins (5-7).
Along with those activations, the Jets moved linebacker C.J. Mosley to injured reserve, released offensive lineman Connor McGovern and elevated cornerback Kendall Sheffield from the practice squad to the active roster.
The Jets ruled out running back Breece Hall and cornerback Quan’tez Stiggers earlier on Saturday.
Lazard has missed the last five games with a chest injury. He last played on Oct. 20 and at the time he was one of the leading receivers for the Jets, as he had 30 catches for 412 yards and five touchdowns.
Lazard played with quarterback Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay and the pair made a solid combination until Lazard’s injury.
Without him, Malachi Corley, a 2024 draft pick, has gotten the majority of playing time at the No. 3 wide receiver spot behind Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams.
The seventh-year pro is in his second year with New York after five seasons with Green Bay and has 222 career receptions for 2,959 yards and 26 touchdowns.
Schweitzer was placed on IR before the season opener with a hand injury. He is listed on the Jets’ injury report with a finger injury. He was injured for much of last season, his first with the Jets.
Before that, he played seven NFL seasons with two different teams after he was a sixth-round pick out of San Jose State in 2016.
The Jets announced the Mosley move on Friday but made it official on Saturday. Mosley must miss the next four games and New York could activate him for the season finale. But, with a herniated disc he suffered more than a month ago, it’s more likely his season is done.
New York Jets that are doubtful for Sunday’s game include cornerback Sauce Gardner (hamstring).
Jets that are questionable include right tackle Morgan Moses (shoulder/knee), right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle), left tackle Olu Fashanu (toe) and offensive lineman Xavier Newman (groin).
Offensive lineman John Simpson (illness) has no injury designation.
For Miami, offensive tackle Terron Armstead (knee), linebacker Anthony Walker (hamstring), linebacker Bradley Chubb (knee), linebacker Cameron Goode (knee), cornerback Kade Kohou (back), running back Raheem Mostert (hip) and long snapper Blake Ferguson (illness).
Defensive end Calais Campbell (rest), wide receiver Tyreek Hill (wrist/rest), offensive tackle Kendall Lamm (back/elbow), cornerback Kendall Fuller (concussion), defensive tackle Benito Jones (shoulder/back), free safety Jordan Poyer (rest/finger), offensive guard Isaiah Wynn (quad/knee) and fullback Alec Ingold (calf).