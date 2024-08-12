New York Jets Cornerback Named 'Most Important Contract Decision' for Team
The New York Jets aren't necessarily in a bad place regarding cap space moving forward. However, with the pending contracts of players like Garrett Wilson, Sauce Gardner, Breece Hall, and others, things could get tricky. Those are three players who might get paid more than any other player at their position one day, and unless the Jets decide that they aren't looking to win a Super Bowl anymore, keeping them around seems to be the logical thing to do.
Gardner will certainly reset the market at his position. Wilson, if he has the campaign that's expected out of him, could be getting paid like the other top players. Hall, despite the injury history, has proven that he's one of the best young running backs in the league.
Outside of their big three, other roster players will also have to be paid, including standout cornerback D.J. Reed.
The one issue that New York might run into with Reed, however, is the fact that he's their number two cornerback. It's tough to justify paying a number two as much as he might be looking for, but his production shows he's worth big money.
Some of those potential issues are exactly why Matt Holder of Bleacher Report named him the most important contract decision for the Jets ahead of the 2024 season.
"Reed is coming off a strong season and has been a good complement to Sauce Gardner since signing with the Jets three years ago. New York is projected to have just under $60 million of cap space in the offseason, per OTC, but how much is the front office willing to pay a CB2?"
When looking at the career that Reed has put together, he's impressed in New York. He had some decent stops with a few other teams before coming to the Jets, but his production since coming to New York has been a key part of their defense. According to PFF, he graded at 77.9 overall in 2023-24, above average for his position.
It'll be interesting to see how the front office views some of these contract situations. Getting everybody paid isn't easy, but there are ways to do it if they get creative. However, if they lose Aaron Rodgers and need to pay a different quarterback, the situation becomes even tougher.
Reed is on the roster for now and will have a big impact on the team's future for at least this year.