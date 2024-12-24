New York Jets Discussing Options at Kicker Once Again This Week
The New York Jets, once again, appear to have kicking issues.
Per ESPN, the Jets are exploring their options at placekicker after second-year pro Anders Carlson missed an extra point and a field goal in the Jets’ 19-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
New York interim coach Jeff Ulbrich said the team is “exploring its options.”
The Jets signed Carlson to the 53-man roster in November after what seemed an endless kicking carousel appeared to land on the former Auburn star. That was after he connected on a career-long 58-yard field goal against Indianapolis.
For the season he is 13-for-15 on field goals and 12-for-15 on extra points. But he’s missed a field goal in each of the last two games. In a season where the Jets have lost a plethora of one-score games, the kicking woes have been magnified.
New York doesn’t have another option on its roster or its practice squad. Ulbrich did not indicate if the Jets are anticipating tryouts, something they’ve done several times this season.
But the Jets do have one option on their injured reserve — Greg Zuerlein.
Ulbrich said last week that the veteran was kicking on the side, but that the Jets were not ready to activate him yet.
When he went on IR, Zuerlein had the worst field-goal percentage of any kicker in the NFL as he was 9-for-15 (60%), his worst since he went 66.7% in 2015.
In fact, his struggles are what led to the kicking carousel.
As the Jets gave him time to work things out earlier this season, they also tried out several kickers, including Riley Patterson, Carlson and Spencer Shrader.
Patterson got the gig for a week before he was cut to elevate Shrader. He kicked well for New York, but it ended up turning into an audition for another team.
The Jets left Shrader on its practice squad after his debut and he signed with the Kansas City Chiefs to replace the injured Harrison Butker, who has now returned.
Carlson was drafted by the Packers in 2023 in the sixth round (No. 207) out of Auburn. Oddly, that selection was one Green Bay received from the Jets for quarterback Aaron Rodgers trade in 2023.
As a rookie with the Packers he made 81% (27-of-33) of his field goal attempts and 87% (34-of-39) of his extra points. He was 7-of-12 on field goals of 40 yards or longer, including 3-of-5 on field goals of 50 yards or longer.
The Packers released Carlson on Aug. 27. He signed with the 49ers practice squad on Oct. 15 and was added to the active roster for two games after an injury to Moody. In those two games he was 5-for-5 on field goals and 3-for-4 on extra points. His longest field goal with San Francisco was 55 yards.