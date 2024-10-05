New York Jets First Round Pick Graded As Second-Worst Rookie Tackle
The New York Jets took a chance on a rookie offensive lineman in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft despite having two starters already and it paid off just a couple of games into the season.
After Morgan Moses suffered a MCL sprain and bone bruise against the New England Patriots, rookie Olu Fashanu had to step up and play right tackle. Fashanu had his first career start against the Denver Broncos and it didn't go quite as planned.
Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus updated their rankings of every first-round pick of the last draft and the Jets rookie did not receive the best appraisal.
His 45.3 overall grade is the second-worst of all rookie offensive linemen that have played so far this season. The only player that has a lower grade is Houston Texans rookie Blake Fisher, who has played 22 snaps this season.
"Fashanu’s first NFL start was rough. He allowed five pressures, including three to Jonathon Cooper, and earned a 32.0 PFF pass-blocking grade. Unfortunately, he didn’t fare much better in the run game, as he earned four negative grades to just one positive grade in that facet," said Wasserman. "Fashanu’s inexperience at a new position certainly plays a role in his struggles, so he should be able to improve with further repetitions."
The five pressures allowed by the Penn State product was three more than any other player across the line had given up. Tyron Smith gave up six against the Patriots, so it wasn't the worst game a New York offensive lineman has had this year.
Given the fact that he's playing right tackle after only taking snaps on the left side while in college should absolutely give him some grace for the rough edges around his game right now.
To be fair to him, having Cooper as a matchup was rough as he's had a solid start to the year. He already have three sacks this season and has generated 18 total pressures.
The 21-year-old is more of a high-potential player than someone meant to plug and play. Having two starting offensive tackles was supposed to allow him the time to learn and prepare without being thrown into the fire.
Moses' injury was the worst case scenario and just so happened to actually come true. The Jets will need Fashanu to learn on the job as they will be without the veteran for a few more games.