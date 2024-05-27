New York Jets Head Coach Has One of NFL's Hottest Seats
The New York Jets have a lot of hype surrounding them for the upcoming season, but it might not be a stress free ride for head coach Robert Saleh.
As Bleacher Report's Alex Kay looked around the league for head coaches in the NFL who are on the hot seat. Saleh finished as one of the top-five coaches on the list.
This will be his fourth season with the Jets and he has yet to finish one with a winning record, sitting at 18-33 overall as a head coach since departing from the San Francisco 49ers.
Last season could be described as somewhat impressive given how bad things could have gone after the Aaron Rodgers injury. They finished 7-10 but had one of the best defenses in all of football, which is what Saleh has been known for.
Turning the year around kept him from getting fired, but it's clear that it wasn't enough.
He'll need at least a playoff berth this season if he wants to stick around for 2025.
It's clear the the defensive side of the ball has been figured out, but they will need a better output from the offense.
Rodgers is back, they retooled their offensive line and added a couple of interesting wide receivers. Things are looking up, but Saleh will need offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett to be better than he has been since leaving the Green Bay Packers.
Finally working with his Hall of Fame-bound quarterback best friend will likely make a big difference.
The path to playoffs isn't going to be a easy one, no matter how healthy they are, though.
The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins each finished 11-6 last season. The Jets also face the Houston Texans, Cincinnati Bengals, Seattle Seahawks, and 49ers this season who are all expected to be formidable teams.
It will be interesting to see the type of season New York has and how that impacts Saleh's future with the organization.