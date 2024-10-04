New York Jets Injured Linebacker ‘Realistic’ About Playing Against Minnesota
The New York Jets want linebacker C.J. Mosley back on the field. Mosley wants back on the field.
The question is whether the body is ready to return to the field? Right now that remains unclear.
Mosley, who has played since Week 2, was a limited participant for the second straight day on Thursday as the Jets and Minnesota Vikings released their second official injury report leading up to Sunday’s game in London.
New York left after Thursday’s workout for the game.
Mosley suffered a toe injury against Tennessee and told ESPN that he’s trying not to work himself up about playing or not playing this Sunday.
"If I can go out and be 100%, I'm definitely going to play,” he said. “But (I'm) just staying realistic. Like I said before, I don't want to hype myself up and get out there and do (something) crazy."
Last Friday he was listed as doubtful before the game. The Jets will release his injury designation after Friday’s final workout.
Along with Mosley, offensive guard Alijah Vera-Tucker appeared on the injury report for the first time. He was a limited participant with an ankle injury. He was not on the injury report on Wednesday.
If he is unable to play that would put New York down two starters on the offensive line going into the contest. Morgan Moses, the right tackle who is also on the injury list with a knee injury, was a limited participant on Thursday but is still expected to miss Sunday’s game. His original timeline after suffering the injury was two games.
Olu Fashanu is expected to start in his place.
Meanwhile, quarterback Aaron Rodgers was a full participant on Thursday, upgraded from being a limited participant on Wednesday. He is listed with a knee injury, the result of the beating he took on Sunday against Denver. He’s given every indication that he’ll be ready to play on Sunday.
Left tackle Tyron Smith didn’t practice for the second straight day due to a veteran rest day. Defensive lineman Leki Fotu was a full participant in practice for the second straight day. The Jets opened his window to ramp up from injured reserve after he suffered a hamstring injury that put him on the IR to start the season.
Minnesota cornerback Akayleb Evans (illness) was a full participant on Thursday after missing Wednesday’s workout. Tight end Josh Oliver (wrist) and wide receiver Brandon Powell (chest) were limited participant for the second straight day. Linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. (ankle) and quarterback Sam Darnold (knee) were full participants in Thursday’s workout.