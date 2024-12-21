New York Jets Against Los Angeles Rams: Predictions, Insider Picks, Analysis
The New York Jets haven’t had a winning streak since September, but they have the chance to change that on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.
Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on CBS.
The Jets (4-10) are starting to interview candidates for general manager this week, and it could be a long tail. New York has already interviewed three people this week and can’t interview candidates working in the NFL until two days after the regular season.
Meanwhile, owner Woody Johnson and quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been taking hits in the media this week for various reasons.
The Rams (8-6) hit town tied for the lead in the NFC West and fighting for a spot in the NFC playoffs. With three games remaining, Los Angeles can ill-afford a misstep.
Here are the game predictions from the Jets Country staff.
Michael Brauner, Staff Writer
Los Angeles Rams 26, New York Jets 13
The Rams have something to play for as they try to claw their way into the playoffs while the Jets have absolutely nothing to play for. For that reason, Los Angeles grabs the win in MetLife.
Jon Conahan Staff Writer
Los Angeles Rams 30, New York Jets 24
If the Jets have shown anything this season, it’s their inability to win close games. New York will play a Rams team that’s better than them, but it shouldn’t be a blowout. If the Jets’ defense continues to have tackling issues, Los Angeles will take advantage of it. It’ll be a close one, but New York will drop another game.
Matthew Postins, Staff Writer
Los Angeles Rams 27, New York Jets 21
The Rams have something that the Jets don’t really have right now — a strong running game. Running back Kyren Williams has rushed for 1,121 yards and 12 touchdowns, both of which are ranked fourth in the NFL. It’s going to be cold weather in New York. In a situation like that, a quality running back is the best possible weapon. The fact that the Jets’ run defense is well below-average works in LA’s favor too. And if Quinnen Williams doesn’t play? Well, there’s your difference in the game.
Kenneth Teape, Staff Writer
Los Angeles Rams 27, New York Jets 23
The New York Jets snapped their losing streak against the Jacksonville Jaguars last weekend. Can they win consecutive games for the first time since September? They will be hosting the Los Angeles Rams, who are still in the thick of the playoff race in the NFC West and need a win to keep pace in their division. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers will play another strong game, throwing for at least 275 yards and two touchdowns, but it won't be enough as quarterback Matthew Stafford will lead the Rams to a victory.
Nick Ziegler, Staff Writer
New York Jets 27, Los Angeles Rams 24
This game has little meaning to the Jets aside from draft position. But, it will mean a lot to the Rams. A 1 p.m. start is never ideal for a West Coast team and it will be cold at MetLife Stadium. Neither bodes well for a Los Angeles team that is playing for its playoff life in the NFC West. After looking much better lately on offense, perhaps the Jets are turning it around?